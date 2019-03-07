B.C. rink eliminated at Brier

Vernon’s Jim Cotter rink suffers 8-3 loss to Wild Card team; third straight defeat for B.C. champ s

Vernon’s Jim Cotter will play his final two games Friday at the Tim Hortons Brier Canadian Men’s Curling Championship in Brandon for pride against teams in the same situation as the B.C. champs.

Cotter will face Manitoba’s Mike McEwen and Saskatchewan’s Kirk Muyres to complete his eighth appearance at the Brier. All three teams have 4-5 records and were eliminated from contention Thursday.

Team Wild Card, skipped by Brendan Bottcher of Edmonton, scored an 8-3 win over Cotter Thursday in the second draw of the championship pool. Bottcher snapped a 1-1 tie with a deuce in the fourth end, then stole three in the fifth end for a 6-1 advantage. Cotter has lost three straight.

RELATED: Vernon rink suffers Brier setback

Bottcher is 7-2 and in third place in the eight-team championship pool that will see the top four teams advance the playoffs after Friday’s two draws.

Alberta’s Kevin Koe of Calgary is 9-0 after scoring two with the last stone in the 10th end to beat McEwen 6-5 Thursday night.

Brad Jacobs of Northern Ontario dropped to 8-1, suffering a 7-6, 11-end loss to Ontario’s Scott McDonald, who is 6-3 after having won three in a row.

Defending champion Brad Gushue’s Team Canada squad is 8-1 after an 8-4 win over Muyres.

Cotter, third Steve Laycock of Saskatoon and lead Rick Sawatsky of Vernon are each appearing in their eighth Briers. Second Tyrel Griffith of Kelowna is playing in his sixth national championship.

Previous story
B.C. rink clinging to hope at Brier
Next story
McDavid, Oilers beat Canucks 3-2 for 4th straight win

Just Posted

There is no service in Prince Rupert to transport the dead

BC Emergency Health Services will temporarily transfer bodies from the home to the hospital

B.C.’s first propane export terminal ready this spring

AltaGas expects the first cargo will leave the terminal in the second quarter of 2019

Entrepreneurs – step forward and win $10,000

Entries open for the ThriveNorth Business Challenge

Johnny’s Machine Shop will turn 50 under new ownership

Rob, son of shop founder Johnny Basso, passes torch to Dale Horne

In Our Opinion: Congratulations to Lough and Allen

Northern View lands three Ma Murray community newspaper award nominations

Video: Drip paint like Pollock at Ice House art class

Robin Knox previews acrylic pouring that she will teach on March 16 in Prince Rupert

McDavid, Oilers beat Canucks 3-2 for 4th straight win

Vancouver has lost 4 of last 5 games

Renowned Canadian poet and novelist Patrick Lane dead at 79

Literary community responds to news of his passing

B.C. offers to work with U.S. states on daylight saving time

Washington, Oregon, California considering ending time shift

Crown wraps Ronald Fowler attempted murder case

Defence expected to call single witness, the accused, on Friday morning

Fraser Health taxied Surrey homeless patients to Chilliwack shelters, mayor says

Chilliwack Mayor Ken Popove calls the practice ‘unacceptable’ in a March 5 letter

90% of B.C. millennials don’t have a legal will: survey

A new report says 58 per cent of British Columbians do not have a will

B.C. hospitals fail to meet rights of mentally ill patients admitted involuntarily: report

Ombudsperson’s report says legal documents only completed in 28 per cent of cases

Video of B.C. fisherman tossing explosive at sea lions sparks controversy

A Facebook video from a group advocating for better control of marine life causes mixed emotions

Most Read