B.C. hockey player nominated for Hobey Baker Award

Myles Powell, of Comox, has been nominated for the most prestigious individual award in US college hockey.

Powell is one of 74 nominees for the coveted Hobey Baker Award, and the only British Columbian in the mix.

The Hobey Baker Award is presented annually to the NCAA Div. 1 player deemed to be the best college hockey player in the United states.

Powell, a forward with the Rochester Institute of Technology, is in his fourth season with the Tigers.

In his 133 games as a Tiger, Powell has 40 goals and 48 assists.

Prior to committing to the New York college, the Vancouver Island product played three seasons of junior hockey in the BCHL, tallying a total of 107 points in 148 games, split between the Alberni Valley Bulldogs, the Victoria Grizzlies and the Cowichan Valley Capitals. He led the Caps in scoring (21 goals, 38 assists) in his final year of junior hockey (2013-2014).

Powell played minor hockey with the Comox Valley Chiefs, and also played junior B hockey with the Comox Valley Glacier Kings, before moving up to the BCHL.

The next phase of the Hobey Baker competition involves narrowing the field from 74 to the final 10, and local hockey fans can have a say in the process.

There is a fan voting page at http://www.hobeybaker.com/vote

Once the final 10 are determined, another voting phase, to determine the top 3, known as the “Hobey Hat Trick,” takes place, from which the winner is selected. Fans can also vote during the next phase of the competition.

Recent Hobey Baker Award winners include defenceman Will Butcher of the New Jersey Devils (2017, University of Denver), forward Jimmy Vesey of the New York Rangers (2016, Harvard), forward Jack Eichel of the Buffalo Sabres (2015, Boston University) and forward Johnny Gaudreau of the Calgary Flames (2014, Boston College).

Other BCHL alumni nominated this year include Sheldon Rempal – Nanaimo Clippers (from Calgary, Alta.); David Pope – West Kelowna Warriors (Edmonton, Alta.); Taro Hirose – Salmon Arm Silverbacks (Calgary); and Ryan Scarfo – Powell River Kings (Montana).