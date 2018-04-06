B.C. golfer Hadwin makes cut, will play weekend rounds at Masters

Adam Hadwin will be playing the weekend rounds at the Masters.
The B.C. pro golfer – whose home track is Morgan Creek Golf Course in Surrey – has made the cut at the prestigious tournament, held at Augusta National Golf Course in Augusta. Ga.
Hadwin sits at even par after posting a three-over par, 75, Friday.
Late Friday afternoon, Hadwin was tied for eighth-place with an overall score of two-under par. Through 17 holes of his second round, he was one-over par on the day. But he closed out the round with a double bogey on 18, to drop 10 spots down the leaderboard.
Since the tournament teed off Thursday morning, Hadwin – in just his second time competing at the Masters – has on a few occasions been tied for top spot on the leaderboard.
The leader after two rounds is American Patrick Reed (-9), who was tied with Hadwin after the first round, but shot a blistering six-under par round Friday to rocket up the leaderboard.
Hadwin made the cut in his inaugural appearance at last year’s tournament, too, finishing 36th overall.