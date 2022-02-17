From left silver medal winner Canada’s Cassie Sharpe, gold medal winner China’s Eileen Gu and bronze medal winner Canada’s Rachael Karker celebrate after the women’s halfpipe finals at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)

From left silver medal winner Canada’s Cassie Sharpe, gold medal winner China’s Eileen Gu and bronze medal winner Canada’s Rachael Karker celebrate after the women’s halfpipe finals at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)

B.C. freestyle skier Cassie Sharpe captures silver medal at 2022 Beijing Olympics

Defending event champion turns in strong showing coming off serious injury

Comox-raised freestyle skier Cassie Sharpe has returned to the Olympic podium.

Sharpe captured a silver medal in the women’s halfpipe final on Day 14 at the 2022 Beijing Games, finishing with a best score of 90.75 among her three runs. Rachael Karker of Erin, Ont. won the bronze with a score of 87.75, with both Canadians finishing behind winner Eileen Gu of China, who posted a score of 95.25.

Sharpe finished sixth in qualifying action on Wednesday, with a best score of 86.25. Canada now has 22 medals at the Games (four gold, six silver and 12 bronze).

READ MORE: Golden moment: Canada beats U.S. 3-2 to capture women’s hockey Olympic crown

Sharpe won gold at the 2018 Pyeongchang Games in South Korea but is coming off a serious injury. Approximately a year ago, she tore her ACL (anterior cruciate ligament), partially tore her MCL (medial collateral ligament) and fractured her femur. The injury occurred at the X Games Aspen 2021.

Gu become the first action-sports athlete to earn three medals at the same Winter Olympics.

Results:

Women Freeski Halfpipe

Final

1. Gu Ailing Eileen, China, 95.25.

2. Cassie Sharpe, Canada, 90.75.

3. Rachael Karker, Canada, 87.75.

4. Kelly Sildaru, Estonia, 87.00.

5. Li Fanghui, China, 86.50.

6. Hanna Faulhaber, United States, 85.25.

7. Zhang Kexin, China, 78.75.

8. Amy Fraser, Canada, 75.25.

9. Zoe Atkin, Britain, 73.25.

10. Brita Sigourney, United States, 70.75.

11. Carly Margulies, United States, 61.00.

12. Sabrina Cakmakli, Germany, 54.00.

— VI Daily Staff, with a file from CP

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter 

Beijing 2022 Winter GamesComox Valleyvancouverisland

Previous story
4 Olympians carry Penticton with them to Beijing

Just Posted

(B.C. RCMP photo/Black Press)
20 people, some armed with axes, allegedly attacked security at Coastal GasLink site: RCMP

The program will be overseen through a steering committee of women currently in elected positions (Black Press Media/File Photo)
Northwest B.C. program aims to support women in politics

Vihar construction conduct geotechnical work required for detailed construction design drawings for a proposed cycling trail between Smithers and Telkwa. The first 3.5-kilometre phase of the project has now been put out to tender. (Contributed photo)
First phase of multi-used pathway between Smithers and Telkwa out to tender

The Aerial Elder Interviews project is part of a knowledge gathering exercise, conducted by the Tahltan Central Government(TCG) to verify information they have in their archives from the 1980’s. (Adam Amir/Tahltan Central Government)
An aerial project is taking Tahltan elders to revisit remote homelands in northwest B.C.