Nelson’s Reece Hunt takes a shot during the women’s under-18 hockey championship last week in Regina. Hunt and Team B.C. won bronze with a 5-3 victory over Ontario Blue, giving the province only its second medal in tournament history. Hunt, a forward, scored once in five games during the event.

B.C. female hockey players shortlisted for Canada Winter Games team

The final selection camp for Team B.C. will occur in late December

B.C. Hockey announced the shortlist for female hockey players that are close to making the 2019 Canada Winter Games team.

“We are excited to announce the 26 players selected to continue the process for Team B.C.,” said Female Program of Excellence co-ordinator Whitney Juszkiewicz in a news release. “Every year the skill and competition for Team B.C. has improved, which is a testament to female hockey in B.C. and the Yukon.”

Related: Okanagan Hockey Academy wins CSSHL female varsity title

The players invited to the camp were selected based on their performance at the 2018 Female U18 Provincial Camp held in August in Shawnigan Lake and in-season evaluations.

Related: Team B.C. wins bronze at women’s hockey nationals

The final roster will be announced at the conclusion of the final selection camp in late-December and will compete at the Canada Winter Games, Feb. 23 – March 3, 2019 in Red Deer, Alta.

Most Read