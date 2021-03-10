Vernon’s Jim Cotter (centre) and Kelowna’s Rick Sawatsky (left) and Andrew Nerpin follow a Steve Laycock shot into the house at the 2021 Tim Hortons Brier Canadian men’s curling championships in Calgary. Team B.C. fell to 1-4 Tuesday, March 9, with a 4-3 loss to Wayne Middaugh’s Ontario Wild Card 3 foursome. (Michael Burns Photography)

Vernon’s Jim Cotter (centre) and Kelowna’s Rick Sawatsky (left) and Andrew Nerpin follow a Steve Laycock shot into the house at the 2021 Tim Hortons Brier Canadian men’s curling championships in Calgary. Team B.C. fell to 1-4 Tuesday, March 9, with a 4-3 loss to Wayne Middaugh’s Ontario Wild Card 3 foursome. (Michael Burns Photography)

B.C. drops heartbreaker at Brier

Terrific final shot gives Ontario Wild Card 3 a stunning 4-3 win Tuesday in Calgary

A fantastic last-rock shot by skip Wayne Middaugh gave Ontario’s Glenn Howard’s Wild Card 3 rink a deuce and a stunning 4-3 win over Steve Laycock’s Team B.C. at the Tim Hortons Brier Canadian men’s curling championship in Calgary.

The loss drops B.C. to 1-4 and all but eliminates them from championship-round contention. There are six rinks ahead of the provincial champs who have three round-robin games left, so the best B.C. can finish is 4-4. The top four rinks from Pool A meet the top four teams from Pool B in Friday’s championship round carrying their preliminary round records with them.

Laycock, from Saskatoon, had the hammer in the opening end and picked up a single point. Middaugh countered with a pair in two, and B.C. tied the game in the third.

The teams blanked the next four ends with Laycock holding the hammer. He scored a single point in the eighth. The ninth end was blanked, setting the stage for Middaugh to score two with the hammer for the win.

Laycock, Vernon’s Jim Cotter, who is throwing fourth stones, and lead Rick Sawatsky of Kelowna are each appearing in their 10th Brier while second Andrew Nerpin of Kelowna is playing in his third national championship.

The team’s fifth player, former Canadian and World junior champion Tyler Tardi of Cloverdale, has yet to make an appearance.

Heading into play Wednesday, Manitoba’s Jason Gunnlaugson was alone in first place in Pool A at 5-0. Middaugh was second at 4-1, while New Brunswick’s James Grattan and Northern Ontario’s Brad Jacobs were 4-2. Alberta’s Brendan Bottcher is at 3-2 and Wild Card 1 Mike McEwen of Manitoba is at 2-3.

Laycock is tied with Gregory Skauge of the Northwest Territories at 1-4. The two rinks meet at 12:30 p.m. Pacific Wednesday, March 10. Dustin Mikkelsen of the Yukon is 0-6.

READ MORE: Granfondo is a go in Penticton


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Briercurling

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Tough loss for B.C. at Brier
Next story
Vancouver Whitecaps to start season in Utah due to border restrictions

Just Posted

Prince Rupert and Port Edward residents will eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccinations in a community based special program starting March 15, Northern health announced on March 9. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
Prince Rupert and Port Ed to receive COVID-19 vaccinations starting March 15

A phone line dedicated to Prince Rupert area bookings will be open soon, Northern Health said.

Land between the Prince Rupert Golf Course and Prince Rupert Middle School is the subject of a proposed sale for $92,000 so a new middle school can be constructed. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
SD 52 proposes to purchase land

The City of Prince Rupert has made public the intent to sell… Continue reading

The board released its investigation report Tuesday into the crash last August of an Aberdeen Helicopters Ltd. aircraft that was under full power when it hit the upper part of a mountain northwest of Stewart, killing the pilot. (Facebook/Aberdeen Helicopters Ltd.)
What caused the fatal B.C. helicopter crash last summer? We may never know, says TSB

Investigators found no indication of mechanical or structural problems with the aircraft

Air Canada announced flights to Prince Rupert will resume on June 22. The Air Canada logo is shown on a plane at a hangar at the Toronto Pearson International Airport in Mississauga, Ont., (Photo: THE CANADIAN PRESS/Mark Blinch)
Flights resume to YPR

Air Canada flights will resume to Prince Rupert Regional Airport on June 22

Prince Rupert City Council heard of a proposed balanced budget, no increase to the mill rate, and an $850,000 surplus on March 8 at the regular council meeting. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Balanced budget, no increase to mill rate, and a surplus in proposed 2021 city budget

Prince Rupert City Council heard the proposed 2021 municipal budget

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry speaks about COVID-19 vaccination program at the B.C. legislature, March 8, 2020. (B.C. government)
AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine begins arriving in B.C.

Another 531 cases, 51 variants, confirmed in B.C. Wednesday

The virtual 2021 BC Tourism and Hospitality Conference meets virtually March 8 to 12.
BC tourism sector targets ‘Mission Possible’ during virtual conference

Tourism Industry Association of BC and the BC Hotel Association co-host conference March 8 to 12

A passenger bus involved in an accident along a logging road Friday night is carried from the crash scene by a tow-truck near Bamfield, B.C. on Saturday, September 14, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Coroner says lack of seatbelts a factor in fatal Bamfield bus crash

2019 rollover killed two 18-year-old University of Victoria students during a field trip

Sam DiMaria, owner of Bella Rosa Orchard, examines his harvest in September. (Phil McLachlan - Kelowna Capital News - File)
Funding initiative aims to boost sales for B.C. farmers, food producers

B.C. government’s initiative helping companies market their products as local

(Black Press Media files)
160,000 individuals, couples still waiting to receive their BC Recovery Benefit

Finance ministry says that 2.3 million people have applied so far

A plane’s fuselage is seen through the canopy of forest at a crash site on Addenbroke Island, B.C. The Transportation Safety Board of Canada says a decision to continue flying in poor weather led to the float plane crash that killed four people and injured five others. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Royal Canadian Air Force, 442 Squadron
Pilot’s decision to fly to B.C. fish camp in poor weather led to 4 deaths, says TSB

Report indicates floatplane left Vancouver airport on July 26, 2019 and crashed into Addenbroke Island

Corey Hurren, 46, rammed through a gate at Rideau Hall and headed on foot toward Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s home at Rideau Cottage while heavily harmed on July 2 last year. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Man who rammed Rideau Hall gate with truck sentenced to six years in jail

Corey Hurren, 46, had faced 21 weapons charges and one of threatening the prime minister.

Mounties are now using What3Words digital location to help people pinpoint their whereabouts when lost or injured. The app tells you a three-word label for every 10-foot square on the planet. (What3Words)
RCMP now using app to track people lost, injured in B.C.’s backcountry

‘All they have to do is click a link and we’ll be able to pinpoint where they are,’ says RCMP

B.C. Attorney General David Eby removes his mask to debate changes to rental housing legislation in the B.C. legislature, March 8, 2021. (Hansard TV)
Rent freeze, construction rules fuel housing shortage, B.C. NDP told

B.C. Liberals vote against new ‘renoviction’ restrictions

Most Read