The BC Annual Dance Competition is returning to Prince Rupert for May 6-12. (File photo)

B.C. Dance Competition is back for its 29th year

This year, more than 390 dancers will be travelling to Prince Rupert for the competition

The BC Annual Dance Competition is returning for its 29th year, and it will be the biggest competition the city of Prince Rupert has seen to date.

This year, more than 390 dancers will be travelling to Prince Rupert to participate in the annual festival, including as 24-person contingent from Edmonton, a group that did not participate last year.

Teresa Mackareth, who helped to start the competition and is still one of its organizers, said having such a large and diverse lineup of teams will make for a better, more exciting competition.

“It’s great to have groups like Edmonton return this year,” said . “All the groups bring a huge variety of dance styles and a wide array of talent that just adds to the feel of the competition.”

As always, the festival will have large payouts available to its participants, with more than $60,000 in prize money handed out. Mackareth said this money is invaluable to helping young, aspiring dancers pursue their dreams. She said the idea of the competition at its inception was to help provide funding for dancers and artists that was not always readily available.

“Events like this are important ways for the students to raise money for their training,” she said. “It does a lot for the dancers and performers, particularly those in the northwest who may not have the same access or exposure as those in larger areas.”

READ MORE: Jardim, Jackson big winners at 2017 B.C. Annual Dance Competition

Mackareth said there would be as many as 70 dancers on the stage at certain points, a melting pot of artistic ideas and expression. She added that in addition to the prize money available, the exposure dancers get at the festival is invaluable.

“Rupert Dancers have improved so much just from the exposure,” she said. “People get to meet others who have the same interests and grow from their time together.”

The festival will run from May 6-12, featuring solos and duets in every genre during the day and groups performing in every discipline in the evening. The gala will be on Saturday, May 12, featuring the top groups in each discipline who will be re-adjudicated by the competition’s panel.

Adjudication this year will come from Ray Hogg, Samantha Schleese and Marisa Ricci, all of whom bring a wealth of dance experience with them to the competition stage.

Tickets are available at the Lester Centre and Cook’s Jewellers. They are $25 for adults and $15 students 17-years-old and under.

READ MORE: Prince Rupert’s dancers shine bright in Terrace


newsroom@thenorthernview.com
