B.C. Bantam Championships face off on Rupert ice

The B.C. Tier 4 Bantam Championships are underway in Prince Rupert.
Five bantam hockey teams including Prince Rupert, Windemere, Summerland, Prince George and Fort St. John are competing for the first place from March 17-20.
Opening ceremonies kicked off at 11 a.m. inside the Jim Ciccone Civic Centre. Then, the Prince Rupert Seawolves and Windemere faced off. The Seawolves were up 8-0 into the third period.
Rupert’s next game is at 7:15 p.m. against Fort St. John.
Stay tuned here for results.
Game schedule:
Sunday, March 17
11:00 a.m. – Opening Ceremonies
1 p.m. – Prince Rupert vs. Windermere
4 p.m. – Summerland vs. Prince George
7:15 p.m. – Fort St. John vs. Prince Rupert
Monday, March 18
9 a.m. – Windermere vs. Summerland
12 p.m. – Prince George vs. Fort St. John
4 p.m. – Prince Rupert vs. Summerland
7:30 p.m. – Fort St. John vs. Windermere
Tuesday, March 19
10 a.m. – Windermere vs. Prince George
4 p.m. – Summerland vs. Fort St. John
7 p.m. – Prince George vs. Prince Rupert
Wednesday, March 20
10 a.m. – Bronze medal game
1 p.m. – Gold medal game
3:30 p.m. – Closing ceremonies
