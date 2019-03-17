B.C. Bantam Championships face off on Rupert ice

Five teams to compete in the Tier 4 tournament from March 17-20 at the Jim Ciccone Civic Centre

Prince Rupert Bantam Seawolves host the opening ceremonies for the B.C. Tier 4 Bantam Championships on March 17. (Gareth Millroy / The Northern View)

The B.C. Tier 4 Bantam Championships are underway in Prince Rupert.

Five bantam hockey teams including Prince Rupert, Windemere, Summerland, Prince George and Fort St. John are competing for the first place from March 17-20.

Opening ceremonies kicked off at 11 a.m. inside the Jim Ciccone Civic Centre. Then, the Prince Rupert Seawolves and Windemere faced off. The Seawolves were up 8-0 into the third period.

Rupert’s next game is at 7:15 p.m. against Fort St. John.

Stay tuned here for results.

Game schedule:

Sunday, March 17

11:00 a.m. – Opening Ceremonies

1 p.m. – Prince Rupert vs. Windermere

4 p.m. – Summerland vs. Prince George

7:15 p.m. – Fort St. John vs. Prince Rupert

Monday, March 18

9 a.m. – Windermere vs. Summerland

12 p.m. – Prince George vs. Fort St. John

4 p.m. – Prince Rupert vs. Summerland

7:30 p.m. – Fort St. John vs. Windermere

Tuesday, March 19

10 a.m. – Windermere vs. Prince George

4 p.m. – Summerland vs. Fort St. John

7 p.m. – Prince George vs. Prince Rupert

Wednesday, March 20

10 a.m. – Bronze medal game

1 p.m. – Gold medal game

3:30 p.m. – Closing ceremonies