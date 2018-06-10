Sasha Enns makes a pass during the Prince Rupert Seamen’s game against Prince George on June 9. (Matthew Allen / The Northern View)

Annual Seafest rugby tournament makes big return

Prince Rupert Seamen host teams from Terrace, Williams Lake and Prince George

This year’s Seafest drew one of the biggest rugby tournaments in years.

Teams from Prince George, Terrace and Williams Lake all made the trip to Prince Rupert where they competed in a series of matches at the Patullo Field to kick off the 2018 season.

“I think it was a success. Everyone showed up and had fun,” said Cody Curry, captain for the Seamen squad.

Last year, neither Williams Lake nor Prince George were able to attend, due mostly to last years devastating wild fires.

For 2018, the field was full, the atmosphere was lighthearted and the competition was fierce. Curry said it’s a good sign for the rugby in the northwest.

“Rugby is strong in the region,” he said.

Prince Rupert played in two games over the weekend, the first a 29-7 loss to Williams Lake and the second a 26-0 loss to Prince George — who they played with only 20 minutes of rest after their first match. Even though the Seamen struggled with fatigue in both games — mostly due to lack of depth — Curry said they played well.

“Our first game went well. We held them at bay for a while and then their rugby sense took over,” said Curry. “The second game was tough, they’re a good team be we still did some good things.”

The Terrace Northmen proved why they are the class of the region with back-to-back wins against Williams Lake (29-5) and Prince George (22-17).

“It’s been a great day of rugby,” said Phillip Bludon, coach for the Northmen. “We played well and were able to pull out two wins so I can’t complain at all.”

Williams Lake went 1-1 for the tournament following their win against Prince Rupert (29-7) and loss to Terrace (5-29). Prince George also went 1-1, beating Prince Rupert (26-0) and losing to Terrace (17-22).


