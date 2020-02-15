Kitamaat’s Adelia Paul looks for her next pass during Consolation Bracket play against Prince Rupert on Friday afternoon. Kitamaat were able to knock off the home side to book their ticket to Saturday’s final. (Alex Kurial / The Northern View)

All Native Basketball: Women’s and Masters Finals all set for Saturday afternoon

Kitamaat vs Hazelton and Hydaburg vs New Aiyansh are the big draws

Masters Division

New Aiyansh vs Hydaburg

It’s a rematch of Thursday afternoon’s game which saw an upset of Hydaburg by the New Aiyansh squad. Knocked down into the Consolation Bracket, Hydaburg had to get by Bella Bella if they wanted a shot at their sixth straight title. The Heiltsuk side stayed within striking distance of their opponents for much of the game, but an and-one connection from Hydbaurg’s Anthony Lindoff late in the third finally seemed to take the wind out of their opponenent’s sails. Hydaburg would go on to grab the 84-73 win. Tip-off is scheduled for 2:30 p.m.

Bella Bella’s Ryan Humchitt looks for an opening against Hydaburg’s Joe Young. (Alex Kurial / The Northern View)

Hydaburg’s T.J. Young (3) looks to will his teammate’s shot into the basket. Joe Young (2) did connect on the field goal as Hydaburg claimed victory to head to the final. (Alex Kurial / The Northern View)

Women’s Division

Hazelton vs Kitamaat

Another top seeded side knocked down to the Consolation Bracket earlier than expected, Kitamaat rebounded with wins against Similkameen, Vancouver and finally the Prince Rupert Rain to make it back to the final, and the chance for a three-peat. Prince Rupert found themselves in tough against the Haisla team, with a second half sequence of a driving layup by Mary-Anne Amos, a field goal by Adelia Paul, and a long three from Kaille Gardiner putting the game to rest. The game will be a rematch of Thursday morning’s game, in which Hazelton scored the upset victory. Tip-off will be at 1 p.m.

Kitamaat’s Kailee Gardiner locks in on her Prince Rupert Rain opponent, Yvonne Campbell. (Alex Kurial / The Northern View)

The Haisla team celebrates following their victory over Prince Rupert. (Alex Kurial / The Northern View)

Alex Kurial | Sports Reporter
Alex Kurial 
All Native Basketball Tournament

