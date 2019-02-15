All Native Basketball Tournament Day 6: Recap

For a full schedule of tomorrows action click, here.

(X) – Eliminated from the Tournament

Women’s Division:

Hazelton (X) VS. Similkameen

Similkameen win: 75-40

Top Scorers:

Similkameen: Jade Montgomery-Waa (16), Jasmine Montgomery-Reid (13), Nicola Terbasket (12)

Hazelton: Alysha O’Brien (9), Kylie Johnson (8), Jaimie Denny (7)

Similkameen VS. Prince Rupert (X).

Similkameen win: 49-37

Top Scorers:

Similkameen: Jade Montgomery-Waa (21), Nicola Terbasket (12), Kirsten Lindley (6)

Prince Rupert: Kristy Innes (13), Carly-Lynn Cochrane (6), Caroline Parnell (5)

The Prince Rupert Rain suffered a scoring drought against the surging Similkameen Starbirds Friday afternoon and it cost them a chance at redemption. The Starbirds came out flying, opening up a huge 15 point lead in the first quarter, led by standout played Jade Montgomery-Waa. Prince Rupert never got their legs underneath them and trailed the whole game. Nevertheless, they fought with heart in the final quarter rallying and trimming Similkameen’s lead from 24 points at the end of the third quarter to only 12 by the final buzzer, but unfortunately for the Rain, it was too little too late.

Masters Division:

Hazelton (X) VS. Hydaburg

Hydaburg win: 73-58

Top Scorers:

Hazelton: Matt Simpson (23), Collin Jack (14), Darren Fargey (14)

Hydaburg: Joe Young (20), Devin Edenshaw (17), T.J Young (14)

Hydaburg VS. Bella Bella (X)

Hydaburg win: 96-80

Top Scorers:

Bella Bella: Burl Gladstone (20), Charles Gladstone (19), Guy Peers (15)

Hydaburg: Devin Edenshaw (20), TJ Young (20), Matt Carle Jr (15)

Intermediate Division:

Prince Rupert VS. New Aiyansh (X)

Prince Rupert win: 123-70

Top Scorers:

Prince Rupert: Jakob Henry (46), Quinton Nisyok (25), Nicolis Campbell (20)

New Aiyansh: Arthur Alexcee (16), Lawrence Adams Jr. (15), Matthew Stewart-Clay (12)

Coming off of a poor performance against Skidegate the night before, the Bad Boyz of Prince Rupert asserted their dominance throughout the game against a beleaguered New Aiyansh squad. The Bad Boyz opened the game on a 25-5 run and never looked back, staving off elimination. Jakob Henry and Quinton Nisyok led the way for Prince Rupert on offense dropping a combined 71 points.

Hartley Bay (X) VS. Hazelton

Hazelton win: 78-57

Top Scorers:

Hazelton: Kalem Wilson (35), Tristan Derrick (20), Caleb Wale (11)

Hartley Bay: Brendan Eshom (17), Christian Clifton (10), Skyler Reece (10)

Bella Bella VS. Skidegate

Skidegate win: 88-75

Top Scorers:

Skidegate: Jesse Barnes (26), Tyler Jones (18), Trafton Williams (16)

Bella Bella: Kobe Mcknight (27), Gary Gladstone (18), Cole Mcgarvey (11)

Prince Rupert VS. Hazelton (X)

Prince Rupert win: 106-98

Top Scorers:

Prince Rupert: Perry Terrell (31), John Tait (21), Jakob Henry (18)

Hazelton: Kalem Wilson (30), Tristan Derrick (26), John Wesley (16)

The Bad Boyz second game of semi-final Friday didn’t come as easy as the first, as they came head-to-head with a determined Hazelton squad. Prince Rupert led for most of the game on the backs of strong performances from Perry Terrell and John Tait, but the Prince Rupert intermediates began to unravel and Bella Bella fought back from a 17 point deficit to tie it in the final seconds of clutch plays from both Kaimen Starr and Kalem Wilson. Though the comeback was not without controversy as many thought Wilson’s last-second 3-pointer was indeed a 2 pointer. No matter, the teams went to overtime where it was all Prince Rupert who outscored their opponents 13-5 in the extra frame. Prince Rupert will face Bella Bella in the Intermediate Semi-Finals Saturday at 9 a.m.

Seniors Division:

Massett (X) VS. Prince Rupert

Prince Rupert win: 94-87

Top Scorers:

Prince Rupert: Josh Dennis (27), John Sampson (16), Myron Dundas (13)

Massett: Gary Brown (23), Jordan Williams (20), Chris Campbell (17)

It was the first time the Prince Rupert Grizzlies had faced elimination, while the Massett Raiders had been there done that, fighting their way through the losers bracket vying for a chance in the semi-final. Prince Rupert jumped to a lead early on the backs of strong performances from Josh Dennis and last years Intermediate MVP John Sampson. Massett never went away though chipping away at Prince Rupert’s lead, unfortunately, it wasn’t enough and the Grizzlies lived to fight another game.

Skidegate VS. Kitkatla

Kitkatla win: 93-91

Top Scorers:

Kitkatla: Jacob Thom (41), Phillip Gamble (19), Charles Leeson (14)

Skidegate: Desi Collinson (30), Duane Alsop (16), Darcy Pearson (14)

Vancouver VS. Prince Rupert (X)

Vancouver wins: 90-76

Top Scorers:

Prince Rupert: Gage Ladouceur (18), Josh Dennis (17), Glen Blandov (10)

Vancouver: Marlon Apps (24), Sean Holland (19), Williams Edwards (17)

The Grizzlies ran into the hot hand of young gun Marlon Apps and the Pigeon Park All-Stars from Vancouver. Vancouver started the game on an 8-0 run and didn’t look back. Their recipe for success was ball distribution and open looks form three. Exploiting the Grizzlies collapsing style of defence and finding open shots possession after possession. After a promising start to the tournament, the Grizzlies will finish just shy of the semi-finals and will not get a by in next years tournament.

