All Native Basketball Tournament Day 5: Preview

Look ahead to all the action scheduled for day 5 of the All Native Basketball Tournament

Nate Kirk (Squamish), and Desi Collinson (Skidegate) admire a three-point shot during day four of the All Native Basketball Tournament (Nicholas Laws / The Northern View)

The field continues to shrink after another day of fast-paced basketball. Multiple eliminations in all divisions have started to shine a spotlight on the true contenders for the title of All Native Basketball Tournament champions. As the tournament begins its race towards to finish line 18 games are scheduled for day 5, cementing the brackets for the semi-final matchups.

Full Schedule Below:

THE ARENA:

Women’s Division:

Bella Coola VS. Similkameen 9:30 a.m.

Vancouver VS. Hazelton 1 p.m.

Prince Rupert VS. Kitamaat 4 p.m.

MetlakatlaVS. TBD* 8 p.m.

Master’s Division:

Hazelton VS. Bella Bella 8 a.m.

Prince Rupert VS. Lax Kw’alaams 11 a.m.

Greenville VS. TBD** 2:30 p.m.

Hydaburg VS. TBD*** 6:30 p.m.

TBD VS. TBD ****

Intermediate Division:

New Aiyansh VS. Bella Coola 8 a.m.

Hazelton VS. Lax Kw’alaams 9:30 a.m.

Bella Bella VS. Hartley Bay 11 a.m.

Skidegate VS. Prince Rupert 6:30 p.m.

Senior’s Division:

Bella Coola VS. Massett 1 p.m.

Squamish VS. Vancouver 2:30 p.m.

Prince Rupert VS. Skidegate 4 p.m.

Kitkatla VS. Lax Kw’alaams 8 p.m.

Bella Bella VS. TBD*****

NOTES:

*Metlakatla/Kitamaat will face the winner of the Bella Coola VS. Similkameen game

**Kitkatla/Greenville will face the loser of the Hazelton VS. Bella Bella game

*** Hydaburg/Skidegate will face the loser of the Prince Rupert VS. Lax Kw’alaams game

**** The winners of the Prince Rupert VS. Lax Kw’alaams game and the Hazelton VS. Bella Bella game will battle for a spot in the final of the Master’s Division

***** Lax Kw’alaams/Bella Bella will face the winner of the Bella Coola VS. Massett game in the senior’s division.

