All Native Basketball Tournament Day 4 Preview

Day three was yet again a thrilling day of basketball bringing, double-overtime thrillers, dethroned champions and the first round of eliminations of the tournament. Wednesday kicks off the final stretch for these teams as they all vie for a chance at the All Native championship crown.
Full Schedule Below:
THE ARENA:
Women’s Division:
Gitwinksihlkw VS. Hazelton 8 a.m.
New Aiyansh VS. Similkameen 11 a.m.
Prince Rupert VS. Vancouver 2:30 p.m.
Metlakatla VS. Kitamaat 6:30 p.m.
Kincolith VS. TBD 9:30 p.m. *
Masters Division
Massett VS. Skidegate 9:30 a.m.
New Aiyansh VS. Hydaburg 1 p.m.
Kitkatla VS. Greenville 4 p.m.
TBD VS. TBD 8 p.m. **
THE GYM:
Intermediate Division:
Massett VS. New Aiyansh 8 a.m.
Bella Coola VS. Kitamaat 9:30 a.m.
Kitkatla VS. Hartley Bay 11 a.m.
Prince Rupert VS. Lax Kw’alaams 6:30 p.m.
Seniors Division:
Bella Coola VS. Kitamaat 1 p.m.
Kispiox VS. Massett2:30 p.m.
Squamish VS. Skidegate 4p.m.
Lax Kw’alaams VS. Bella Bella 8 p.m.
Gitwinksihlkw VS. Vancouver 9:30 p.m.
NOTES:
*Kincolith will face the winner of the Gitwinksihlkw VS. Hazleton match.
** The Wednesday night game in the masters’ division will be played between the winners of the New Aiyansh VS Hydaburg and the Massett VS Skidegate games
To report a typo, email: editor@thenorthernview.com.
Send Nick email
Like the The Northern View on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter