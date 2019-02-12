All Native Basketball Tournament Day 4 Preview

Look ahead to all the games scheduled for Day 4 of the All Native Basketball Tournament

Prince Rupert player, Colin Innes shields the ball from Skidegate player Aaron Hans (Nicholas Laws / The Northern View)

Day three was yet again a thrilling day of basketball bringing, double-overtime thrillers, dethroned champions and the first round of eliminations of the tournament. Wednesday kicks off the final stretch for these teams as they all vie for a chance at the All Native championship crown.

Full Schedule Below:

THE ARENA:

Women’s Division:

Gitwinksihlkw VS. Hazelton 8 a.m.

New Aiyansh VS. Similkameen 11 a.m.

Prince Rupert VS. Vancouver 2:30 p.m.

Metlakatla VS. Kitamaat 6:30 p.m.

Kincolith VS. TBD 9:30 p.m. *

Masters Division

Massett VS. Skidegate 9:30 a.m.

New Aiyansh VS. Hydaburg 1 p.m.

Kitkatla VS. Greenville 4 p.m.

TBD VS. TBD 8 p.m. **

THE GYM:

Intermediate Division:

Massett VS. New Aiyansh 8 a.m.

Bella Coola VS. Kitamaat 9:30 a.m.

Kitkatla VS. Hartley Bay 11 a.m.

Prince Rupert VS. Lax Kw’alaams 6:30 p.m.

Seniors Division:

Bella Coola VS. Kitamaat 1 p.m.

Kispiox VS. Massett2:30 p.m.

Squamish VS. Skidegate 4p.m.

Lax Kw’alaams VS. Bella Bella 8 p.m.

Gitwinksihlkw VS. Vancouver 9:30 p.m.

NOTES:

*Kincolith will face the winner of the Gitwinksihlkw VS. Hazleton match.

** The Wednesday night game in the masters’ division will be played between the winners of the New Aiyansh VS Hydaburg and the Massett VS Skidegate games

