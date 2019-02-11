Players from Squamish and New Aiyansh battle on day 2 of the All Native Basketball tournament (Nicholas Laws / The Northern View)

All Native Basketball Tournament Day 3 Preview

A look ahead to day 3 of the All Native Basketball Tournament.

Day two of the All Native Basketball tournament is in the books, and after a day filled with some nail-biters and some blowouts, day three looks to live up to the hype that its predecessor has left. With another 18 games on the docket, Tuesday at the All Native looks like it is going to be a wild ride.

THE ARENA:

Women’s Division:

Gitwinksihlkw VS. Kitkatla 9:30 a.m.

Hazelton VS. Bella Bella 1 p.m.

Massett VS. New Aiyansh 4 p.m.

Similkameen VS. Greenville 8:30 p.m.

Masters Division:

Bella Bella VS. Massett 8 a.m.

Skidegate VS. Prince Rupert 11 a.m.

Lax Kw’alaams VS. Hydaburg 2:30 p.m.

Kitkamaat VS. Kitkatla 6 p.m.

Greenville VS. Kincolith 10 p.m.

THE GYM:

Intermediate Division:

Skidegate VS. Bella Coola 8 a.m.

Kitamaat VS. Prince Rupert 9:30 a.m.

Bella Bella VS. Kitkatla 11 a.m.

Hazelton VS. TBD 6:30 p.m.

Seniors Division:

Massett VS. Kitamatt 1 p.m.

Kispiox VS. Prince Rupert 2:30 p.m. *

Gitwinksihlkw VS. New Aiyansh 4 p.m.

Vancouver VS. Lytton 8 p.m.

Kitkatla VS. TBD 9:30 p.m. **

Note:

* Kispiox will take the place of the team from Hydaburg, AK after an issue with the ferry scheduling has caused the team to miss the tournament.

** Kitkatla will face the winner of the Massett VS Kitamaat game.

