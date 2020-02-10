All Native Basketball Tournament: Day 1

There was plenty of action on the court as the 61st All Native Basketball Tournament tipped off on Sunday morning, dominated by a slew of games in the packed Women’s division.

Gitwinksihlkw (40) vs Greenville (56)

The tournament opener took place at 8 a.m. and proved to be a tightly contested game. The teams were tied 22-22 at halftime and 37-37 after three quarters. Greenville would run away in the final frame however, as Kristi Innes scored six of her game high 19 points to allow her side to pull away. Teammate Braelyn Moore added 12, with Alicia Adams scoring 10. Mariah Guno (14) and Emma Stewart (12) were the top scorers for Gitwinksihlkw.

Bella Bella (37) vs Kincolith (64)

Kincolith exploded out of the gate to build up a 20-5 lead after one, and never looked back. Kristi Watts was unstoppable in the first half, dropping 21 points to put her team up 43-12 at the break. Watts finished with a game high 23 points as Kincolith cruised to the morning victory. Abi Angus was also a big contributor for the victors with 13 points, while Allie Housty had the top mark for Bella Bella by scoring 11.

Vancouver (75) vs Ahousaht (54)

The late morning matchup was relatively close through halftime, but a 16 point explosion by Vancouver’s Shenise Sigsworth in the third quarter would put things away. The dynamic scoring duo of Sigsworth (29) and teammate Karalee Antoine (27) outscored their opponents by themselves, combining for 75 per cent of the Vancouver points. Janae Sam had the top mark for Ahousaht with 14, while Jaylynn chipped in 12.

Bella Coola (30) vs Kitkatla (88)

This game got out of hand early as Kitkatla drove to a 43-17 lead by halftime. There was no thought of a letup in the second half, as Kitkatla boosted their score even further to claim the 58 point win. It was a true team effort from Kitkatla, with four scorers hitting double figures: Kayla Vickers (15), Alexis Ryan (13), and Kirsten Hill and Billie Leeson with 11 each. Gloria Hans and Tamara Robson were the top Bella Coola scorers with six points each.

Massett (95) vs Metlakatla BC (32)

A combination of crushing defence and explosive offensive performances led the Haida side to victory in their opening game. Metlakatla held the early 5-3 lead, but it was all Massett after that as they held their opponenets to single digit scoring in three of the quarters, while scoring at least 20 themselves in each frame. Sarah Edenshaw and Camryn Parnell had 20 points each to outscore the Metlakatla side, their team very nearly hitting the triple digit mark with their highest scoring quarter coming in the fourth. Tracy Hughes put in 14 for Metlakatla.

New Aiyansh (70) vs Lax Kw’alaams (33)

The final game of the opening round was another lopsided one, with New Aiyansh holding their Lax Kw’alaams counterparts to three single digit scoring quarters en route to the big win. Grace Clayton knocked down a team high 12 points, with Valene Courtney adding 11 and Connie Johnson 10. Jordyn Sankey was the game’s high scorer in the losing cause, contributing 13.

Prince Rupert Rain (95) vs Kincolith (23)

The first home side to hit the court found themselves on top from start to finish, going up 23-6 after one and 38-9 by halftime, incredibly allowing no field goals in the entire second quarter. From there Prince Rupert piled on the points, at one point going on a scorching 25-0 run. All 12 players on the roster made it onto the scoreboard. Carly Cochrane led the way with 15 points, followed closely by Kanisha Edinger and Kristi Reece with 14 each.

“They’re really coming together at the right time. Obviously All Native is something really special, to play for your community and for each other,” Rain head coach Derrick Laychuk said after the game.

“The fact that they didn’t let the other team score from the field for 10 minutes is something really special,” Laychuk added of the second half shutdown. “We focused all year on playing defence first. The offence obviously came too.”

Prince Rupert’s Dannica Budskin catches some air to convert a layup in the second half. (Alex Kurial / The Northern View)

Doreen McKay looks for an open teammate while Kincolith’s Kristi Watts stands guard. (Alex Kurial / The Northern View)

Carly Cochrane keeps focused as she converts a pair of free throws in the second half. (Alex Kurial / The Northern View)

Similkameen vs Greenville

Greenville were unable to carry the momentum of their morning win into the afternoon as they came up against the top ranked Similkameen side. The #1 ranked side opened up a big 49-28 lead at halftime, and cruised the rest of the way to advance to the next round.

Greenville’s Alicia Adams (13) and Kristi Innes (2) look to put some pressure on their Similkameen opponent. Despite winning earlier in the day, Greenville found themselves well outmatched against the top women’s seed. (Alex Kurial / The Northern View)

Master’s Division

Kincolith (70) vs Kitkatla (47)

Sunday featured a pair of games in the Master’s division as well, starting with a solid win by Kincolith. It was a tight game through one as Kincolith led 16-15, but they started to pull away by halftime having opened up a 12 point lead. The gap continued to widen in the second half, spurred by a team high 16 points from Simon Gurney. Mike Alexander (14) and Graham Watts (13) were also important contributors. Kitkatla’s Randy Robinson had the game high in points with 18.

Kitkatla’s Randy Robinson (4) and Kincolith’s Vernon Stephens catch up during play in the opening round of the Master’s Division. (Alex Kurial / The Northern View)

Greenville (62) vs New Aiyansh (84)

Sunday’s other Masters game saw the New Aiyansh community grab their second win of the day behind a blistering fourth quarter effort. Down 44-38 at the half, New Aiyansh won the fourth quarter 25-8 to claim victory. Gene Wolff was on fire from distance, knocking down eight three-pointers for a game high 24 points. Richard Wolff added 21 points of his own, including five threes. Charles Adams was the top scorer for Greenville with 18 points.

