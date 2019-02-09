All Native Basketball Tournament: Day 1 preview

A look ahead to the action of Day 1 of the All Native Basketball Tournament

The time is here. The 2019 All Native Basketball Tournament is upon us, and the 60th anniversary promises not to disappoint.

The first day of the tournament is tomorrow and on top of the much-anticipated opening ceremonies, there will be some games being played to kick start what should be a wild week in Prince Rupert.

Gitwinksihlkw and Similkameen of the women’s division have the honour of playing the first game of the diamond anniversary of the tournament.

Tip-off will be at 11:30 a.m. in the gym. and the winner of that game will play the runner-up from last year’s tournament, the Prince Rupert Rain.

The second game of the day will feature more teams from the women’s division, as Kitkatla and Kincolith battle it out at 1 p.m. in the gym.

The third game of the day will be played in the master’s division and will feature another team from Kitkatla as the Kitkatla Masters prepare to face the Elite Masters representing Hazelton. That game will tip off at 2:30 p.m.

The fourth and final game of the day will feature two more teams from the women’s division as Vancouver and Hazelton square off. That game will tip off at 4 p.m.

The day doesn’t stop there though, the highly anticipated opening ceremonies led by Lax Kw’alaams dance troupes will be kicking off at 8 p.m. in the civic centre gym.

