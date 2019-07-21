The Legion is hoping this is the year that the sport of snooker becomes revitalized in Prince Rupert. (Alex Kurial / The Northern View)

Local Legion cueing up support for snooker

Lifelong snooker fan Bernie Alexander looking to rejuvenate the sport in Prince Rupert

Stop by the Legion most days and you are guaranteed to find certain constants on display. The most important of course is the well documented and preserved history of Canadian veterans. But another heartwarming section of the Legion is the Games Room, where you’re more likely than not to find Bernie Alexander playing a game of snooker.

Alexander is vice-president of the Legion, and also the man most involved with the day-to-day operations of the Games Room. The recreational area, which currently is highlighted by a pair of pool tables, is attached to the Legion, with a separate entrance around the side of the building.

Along with a small group of dedicated members, Alexander was instrumental in organizing the return of the Games Room after the new Legion opened. Now, he and other members are hoping to reclaim some of the past glory of the former Games Room, which stood at the old Legion until its close in 2004.

READ MORE: Bringing the Legion Games Room back to life

Beginning in the 1980s, Alexander and a group of friends translated their love for snooker, (a variant of pool,) into a small local league.

“I think there were only two or three teams at the time,” Alexander said. “We had three divisions with six teams in each division, which was well over 100 players.”

Bernie Alexander and Steve Drozd Sr. face off against each other in a friendly Sunday afternoon match. (Alex Kurial / The Northern View)

Despite the success of the snooker league, the Legion itself fell on hard times, and was forced to shut down its former location, where the casino now stands.

“They were playing on those tables down there right until the very last day. They still walk around saying they miss the old Legion,” Alexander said.

READ MORE: Legion Snooker League honours member

When the new Games Room opened in 2016, there was hope that the allure of snooker in Prince Rupert would be comparable to that of decades past. There is still a lot of work to do in order to achieve this, but Alexander is attempting to swing the favour back toward the game he and his friends love.

“They wanted it back, so we are back,” Alexander said of those interested in the Legion snooker league that will start up in the fall. So far there are around 40 players signed up to take part.

Bernie Alexander is a lifelong fan of the sport, having played snooker, pool and other variations of the game since he was a teenager. (Alex Kurial / The Northern View)

The league is open to everyone, and people can even sign up as individuals and be placed on a team. Even the October 1 deadline is flexible, (although preferably adhered to.)

“There’s always latecomers, and they’re more than welcome,” Alexander said.

Ultimately, Alexander would like to see the league return to the hay days of the old Legion, when people packed bleachers to watch the big snooker matches, and the group hosted stars of the sport like Cliff Thorburn, Jimmy White, and Dennis Taylor, to name a few.

Steve Drozd Sr. prepares his shot while Bernie Alexander looks on. (Alex Kurial / The Northern View)

Until that time, Alexander will focus on building the league back up, and reinstilling a love of the game in Prince Rupert, season by season and player by player. And of course, finding plenty of time to play recreationally as well.

“There’s a handful of guys that like to come in and play everyday,” Alexander said. “That’s why I’m down there to open up, I want to play everyday too. It’s great entertainment.”

Anyone interested in learning more about snooker can drop by the Legion Games Room, where Alexander would be happy to introduce newcomers to the sport, and potentially gain another player for Prince Rupert’s premier snooker league.

Alex Kurial | Sports Reporter
Alex Kurial 
Send Alex email
Like the The Northern View on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Prince Rupert golfers shoot for a cause

Just Posted

Local Legion cueing up support for snooker

Lifelong snooker fan Bernie Alexander looking to rejuvenate the sport in Prince Rupert

Prince Rupert golfers shoot for a cause

Record turnout at Firemen’s Scramble as over 100 people sign up to support Burn Fund charity

Rare grizzly bear sightings near Dodge Cove

Several bears have made their way to Digby Island in the past few weeks

President and CEO leaving Coast Mountain College

Burt will say goodbye to CMNT come September

CN train derailment cleared between Terrace and Prince Rupert

The CN mainline is now open, following a train derailment mid-way between… Continue reading

VIDEO: Everybody off the bus! Fortnite dance craze comes to Prince Rupert

Dance Academy of Prince Rupert wraps up summer dance camps with nod to video game phenomenon

WEB POLL: Would you like to see more stop signs in the downtown core?

STOP! And fill out our poll…

Vancouver Island teens missing after vehicle found ablaze near Dease Lake, BC

RCMP say a body discovered nearby not one of the missing teens

Police watchdog investigating person’s death after being detained by B.C. RCMP

Hospital staff said the person died early Saturday

A year later, ceremony commemorates victims of the Danforth shooting

It’s the one-year anniversary of when a man opened fire along the bustling street before shooting and killing himself

Japanese Canadians call on B.C. to go beyond mere apology for historic racism

The federal government apologized in 1988 for its racism against ‘enemy aliens’

B.C. VIEWS: NDP pushes ahead with Crown forest redistribution

This isn’t the time for a radical Indigenous rights agenda

Two dead in two-vehicle crash between Revelstoke and Golden

RCMP are investigating the cause of the crash

Ottawa fights planned class action against RCMP for bullying, intimidation

The current case is more general, applying to employees, including men, who worked for the RCMP

Most Read