Calgary 2026 Bid Corporation CEO Mary Moran delivers technical elements of its plan for the 2026 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games to Calgary City Council, in Calgary, Alta., on September 11, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Alberta government says it would front $700M for Calgary Olympics

A draft plan for Calgary to potentially host the 2026 Games pegs the cost at $5.2 billion

The Alberta government says it will pick up $700 million of the tab if Calgary were to hold the 2026 Winter Olympics in Calgary.

The province says the money is contingent on a majority of voters supporting the bid in an upcoming plebiscite and increased transparency in the organizing process.

A draft plan for Calgary to potentially host the 2026 Games pegs the cost at $5.2 billion.

It suggests the city, provincial and federal governments should contribute $3 billion of that.

The remainder would be paid by Games revenue.

In a letter to the city, the province says it would not be able to cover any cost overruns or revenue shortfalls.

Calgary is holding a plebiscite Nov. 13 on whether the city should bid for the 2026 Olympics.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Bench made out of hockey sticks honours Humboldt Broncos at B.C. rink

Just Posted

Crow’s Nest: Story and dance through an Indigenous lens

Lester Centre presents a performance by three women on friendship, life and transition to death

POLL: Should the Ridley Island Tax Sharing Agreement be renegotiated?

What do you think should be done about the 37-year-old agreement between Prince Rupert and Port Ed?

Rupert mayor calls for public debate on Ridley Island Tax Share

Tensions grow between neighbouring communities over a 37-year-old agreement

School trustee candidates on why you should choose them

Prince Rupert School District 52 candidates meet at Javadotcup at 7 p.m. for a public forum Oct. 11

Choosing what’s best for baby

Midwifery care should be a mother’s choice - so what’s taking so long?

VIDEO: Drag story time a hit at B.C. childcare centre

Nelson’s Kootenay Kids invited a local performer to read to its kids

Delivering the paper as a family

The Northern View is looking for newspaper carriers in Prince Rupert, join our team today

B.C. adventurer takes two-wheels through Tibet

Ultimately, James Leigh said it’s not death he’s afraid of, it’s mediocrity.

Charge laid in crash that severely injured B.C girl

Tenessa Rayann Lyric Nikirk from North Saanich has been charged with one count of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle

Andrew Wilkinson discusses proportional representation in Okanagan

B.C. Liberal leader addresses Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce luncheon at Predator Ridge

Five Alberta high school football players hurt in crash

The Southern Alberta Minor Football Association said the crash involved five players with the Raymond High School Comets

Plunging lumber prices hurt B.C. business

Interfor cutting back B.C. Interior production as lumber prices plunge

Sea lion suffering from gunshot to the head rescued off B.C. coast

“It does look like there’s some pretty serious metal density in his skull.”

Yay or neigh? Cowboy the miniature horse predicts B.C. city’s next mayor

Cowboy the miniature horse chooses the next mayors of Fernie and Sparwood (and gets to munch on a whole lot of hay)

Most Read