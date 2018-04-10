Al Johansen wins curling club’s third poker tournament

Al Johansen holds his winning hand after the beating Jeremy Yamamoto in a heads up battle during the Prince Rupert Curling Club’s poker fundraiser. (Photo submitted by Danny Dawson)

Al Johansen outlasted a field of 23 players to win the Prince Rupert curling club’s third Texas Hold’em poker tournament fundraiser on April 7.

This was the club’s final tournament for the winter season, and the club and communities poker players were excited to test their games against each other.

Johansen earned his first place finish after eliminating and runner up Jeremy Yamamoto in the tournament’s final heads-up battle.

Yamamoto pushed all-in pre-flop with a king of clubs and jack of spades. Johansen immediately called, holding a pair of fours in his hands, making him a slight favourite as the community cards were turned over.

A five of spades, three of spades and two of spades were turned over on the flop, keeping Johansen in the lead, and improving his odds for victory with an outside straight draw.

The turn brought up a 10 of diamonds, which didn’t improve either players hand, and the river card was an ace of diamonds, which completed Johansen’s straight and secure the victory.

Johansen won $954.50 for his first place finish, followed by Yamamoto, who won $575 after finishing second. Ed Boulet finished third in the tournament, taking home $379.50.

For more information about further tournaments visit the Prince Rupert curling club’s Facebook Page.



