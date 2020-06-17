Ace golfers in Prince Rupert

Bart Kuntz, left, with his dad George Kuntz celebrate on the second hole of the Centennial Course in Prince Rupert after scoring a hole-in-one on Sunday afternoon. (Contributed photo)

The Prince Rupert Centennial Golf Course has been busy in the month of June. The course has given up three hole-in-ones in just the first two weeks of the month.

“Great vibes at the course this season. Guys are playing lots and hitting some great shots,” Tyler Stene, golf pro at the course told The Northern View.

Trevor DesChamp started it all on June 3. He managed an ace on No. 13. He used a six iron on the Par 3 hole. Next up was Ian Robinson on June 10. He used a pitching wedge on No. 2, which is also a Par 3 hole.

Not wanting to be left out of all of the fun, Bart Kuntz recorded his ace using a pitching wedge as well on June 14.

“Wouldn’t surprise me if there were a few more aces to come this season,” Stene said.