62nd All Native Basketball Tournament: Day 2 Recap

Day 2 (April 4) at the All Native Basketball Tournament (ANBT) in Prince Rupert saw all four divisions in action and the first elimination of the week.
In the Women’s Division on the elimination side of the division, the Skidegate Saints lost their second game of the tournament to the Lax Kw’alaams Ladies on Monday evening.
It was a tight game with the Saints holding a marginal lead throughout the game. At the end of the third quarter Skidegate was up 54-47.
The fourth quarter would belong to the Lax Kw’alaams, however. The Ladies clawed their way back to finally take their first lead of the game in the waning moments 64-63. The Saints briefly took back a one-point advantage, but a last-minute basket put Lax Kw’alaams over the top for the top for the 65-64 win.
Skidegate was previously relegated to the elimination bracket on Sunday by Gitwinksihlkw 66-37 while Lax Kw’alaams got there via a loss to Greenville 47-67.
The ladies will get a chance tonight at 6:30 to even the score with Greenville who lost to second-seeded Hazelton Monday in their second round game.
Highlights from Day 2 included a clean sweep by Hazelton teams in the women’s, intermediate and seniors divisions.
Host Prince Rupert teams saw a mixed result with the senior men falling to Hazelton 81-104 and the third-seeded women defeating Gitwinksihlkw 54-45.
Day 2, Monday April 4, 2022 Results
Women’s Division
8 a.m. Gitwinksihlkw v Prince Rupert Rain
Prince Rupert win: 54-45
Top Scorers
Gitwinksihlkw: Manah Gonu 35
Prince Rupert: Cary Lynn Cochrane 16
9:30 a.m. Vancouver (All My Relations) v. Masset Raiders
Vancouver win: 51-41
Top Scorers
Vancouver: Adelia Paul 21
Massett: Sarah Edenshaw 14
11 a.m. Hazelton (Gitxsan Mystics) v. Greenville Aces
Hazelton win: 49-48
Top Scorers
Hazelton: Taylor Wale 21
Greenville: Brayelyn Moore 16
1 p.m. Similkameen Startbirds v. Hesquiaht Descendants
Similkameen win: 74-53
Top Scorers
Similkameen: Madison Terbasket 31
Hesquiaht: Jada Touche 16
4 p.m. Kitkatla Warriors v. Kitimaat (Haisla Warriors)
Kitimaat win: 46-41
Top Scorers
Kitkatla: Kristy Innes 11
Kitimaat: Mikeila Ridsdale 13
8 p.m. Lax Kw’alaams Ladies v. Skidegate Saints
Lax Kw’alaams win: 66-65
Top Scorers
Skidegate: Zoey Collinson 35
Lax Kw’alaams: Tina Robinson 16
Intermediate Division
8 a.m. Hartley Bay (Gitga’at Hustle) v. Vancouver All Nations
Vancouver win: 95-21
Top Scorers
Hartley Bay: Jon Clifton 8
Vancouver: Adrian Brown 20
9:30 a.m. Kitimaat (Xa’isla Braves) v. Hazelton (Gitxsan Elite)
Hazelton win: 77-57
Top Scorers
Kitimaat: Hunter Wilson 19
Hazelton: Toryn Daniels 14
11 a.m. Skidegate Saints v. Burnaby Chiefs
Burnaby win: 101-54
Top Scorers
Skidegate: Daylyn Moraes 19
Burnaby: Koby McKnight 28
6:30 p.m. Lax Kw’alaams Hoyas v. Greenville Noosik
Greenville win: 74-61
Top Scorers
Lax Kw’alaams: George Henry 19
Greenville: Charles Leeson Jr. 35
Seniors Division
1 p.m. Prince Rupert Grizzlies v. Hazelton (Gitxsan Elite)
Hazelton win: 104-81
Top Scorers
Prince Rupert: Russell Reece 19
Hazelton: Colton Murrell 35
4 p.m. Similkameen (Klker’miws) v. Lax Kw’alaams (Wai Wah)
Lax Kw’alaams win: 86-83
Top Scorers
Similkameen: Sterling Peterson 25
Lax Kw’alaams: Kaine Wesley 25
4 p.m. Kitkatla Warriors v. Kincolith (Sons of Kincolith)
Kitkatla win: 107-52
Top Scorers
Kitkatla: Joseph Lewis Jr. 31
Kincolith: Daniel Stewart 13; Perry Terrell 13
8 p.m. New Aiyansh (Gitmidiik Seniors) v. Ahousaht (Maaqtusiis Suns)
Ahousaht win: 101-61
Top Scorers
New Aiyansh: Drae Azak 22
Ahousaht: Luke Robinson 22
9:30 p.m. Alert Bay (Namgis Nation) v. Massett Raiders
Massett win: 109-45
Top Scorers
Alert Bay: Edgar Cranmer 18
Massett: Nico York 21
Masters Division
2:30 p.m. Massett (Old Massett) Raiders v. Kitkatla (Gitxaala Nation)
Massett win: 63-61
Top Scorers
Massett: Wilfred M. 16
Kitkatla: Tyrone Hill 24
