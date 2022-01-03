BCHL statement about COVID cancellations. (Screenshot from cowichancapitals.com)

3 BCHL teams have games postponed due to COVID-19

Cowichan Capitals, Langley Rivermen and Penticton Vees sidelined until Jan. 9

Three B.C. Hockey League teams have had their next two games postponed due to COVID-19.

According to a statement from the B.C. Hockey League on Monday, the Cowichan Valley Capitals, Langley Rivermen and Penticton Vees have had their activities paused for the next five days (until Jan. 9) per BCHL COVID-19 protocols and provincial health regulations.

A meeting between the Capitals and Rivermen this Thursday (Jan. 6) is among those postponed. The Capitals have also had their Friday night game in Port Alberni postponed, while the Rivermen have had their Friday night tilt in Nanaimo postponed.

The Vees will have to reschedule games against West Kelowna this Friday and Salmon Arm on Saturday.

No make-up dates have been announced yet.

BCHLCoronavirus

Previous story
Olympic snowboarder Mark McMorris expects Beijing Olympics to go ahead as planned

Just Posted

Another Arctic outflow is hitting Prince Rupert and will stick around until Jan. 6. Conditions on Highway 16 will remain snowy, but sunny and clear until later this week. (File photo)
Another Arctic outflow warning issued for North Coast

Andrew Samoil said School District 52 will release more information on the return to schools on Jan. 10 after meeting with school principals and staff. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern view)
Some Prince Rupert students return to school

Aahan Mishra is held by his mother’s arms Deepika and surrounded by his father and older sister Anand and Aahana. Aahan was born at 10:04, on Jan. 1, at Prince Rupert Regional Hospital. (Photo: Norman Galimski/The Northern View)
Prince Rupert welcomes first baby of 2022

The bridge leading to the Abbotsford Fish and Game Club (AFGC) was washed out when massive flooding hit the region in mid-November. (Photo: Abbotsford Police Department)
QUIZ: How much do you know about the news of 2021?