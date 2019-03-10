Gale Force Gymnasts at the Terrace meet Mar.1 -3. (Submitted photo)

28 Prince Rupert gymnasts qualify for provincials

Gale Force Gymnasts head to Vancouver next month

Prince Rupert has 28 gymnasts who have qualified for the provincials next month in Vancouver.

The competitive team, Gale Force Gymnasts, travelled to Terrace and took part in the Annual Invitational Gymnastics 2019 meet over the Mar. 1-3 weekend.

The mammoth event fielded athletes from across Northern B.C.; from Prince Rupert to Prince George, competed for gold in the various events.

There were 29 Prince Rupert athletes, ages five to 13 years old and in levels 1 to 5 for the Junior Olympic program. Prince Rupert won team awards in level 2 and 4.

“Out of the 29 athletes competing in the first two qualifying meets, 28 out of 29 children qualified for provincial championships in Vancouver next month. It is also the first time that BC hosted a provincial competition for junior Olympic levels 1 to 5,” said the team’s coach, Bill Tyrwhitt.

The proud coach went on to say, “This young club is in its fifth year of existence and has risen to be the largest junior Olympic competitive team in the region. The teams’ high enthusiasm has set the stage to become one of the top teams in the north.”

The Prince Rupert Gymnastics Association has over 300 members ranging from children two years old to adult participants and is becoming the fastest growing club in Canada.

gareth.millroy@thenorthernview.com
