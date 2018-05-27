Leona Long and Laurie Cullen both took part in the survivor’s lap of the 2018 Relay for Life and continued on throughout the day to help raise money for cancer research. (Matthew Allen / The Northern View)

2018 Relay For Life raises $100,698

Prince Rupert participants battled wind and rain to raise money for cancer research

A cold and soggy Saturday was not going to prevent Rupertites from walking to raise funds for cancer research.

Twenty-seven teams — 25 walking and two virtual teams — participated in the 2018 Relay For Life cancer fundraiser on May 26. Prince Rupert was able to raise $100,698, exceeding their 2018 goal of $100,000.

“Prince Rupert is just amazing. People come together and raise money for what counts,” said Sheila Seidemann, the lead organizer for the 2018 event. “Just incredible spirits and incredibly generous people.”

Seidemann said she was especially thrilled with the way the more than 200 participants braved what she described as the worst weather she has ever seen for a relay event.

The organizers had planned on having a variety of activities, including face painting, an obstacle course and a colour march available throughout the day. However, rain and high winds, which blew over tents and tarps several times throughout the day, forced them to cancel most of those plans.

Despite the weather, the Relay’s participants continued to put in lap after lap to meet the pledge commitments.

“People kept walking and didn’t give up,” she said. “It’s hard and they’re wet but this is clearly nothing compared to what someone with cancer treatment is going through.”

Seidemann said fundraising continues to be important because the research that helps those with cancer is only possible when people contribute to the cause.

“Forty years ago, half of the people taking part in our survivor lap would not be here,” she said. “The reason there are survivors now is because of that research.”

matthew.allen@thenorthernview.com
