17-pound catch wins first place at the 25th Blue Knuckle Derby

Stephan Kristmanson won $1,200 for his salmon at the annual Prince Rupert derby

Fisherman Rob McDonald checks in his fish at the weigh-ins of the 25th Annual Marc (Dezi) Desautels Memorial Blue Knuckle Derby. (Matthew Allen / The Northern View)

More than 450 fishermen from Prince Rupert and the surrounding area crammed into Moose Hall to find out who had hooked the day’s biggest salmon in the popular annual fishing competition held on Dec. 27.

It was another successful year for the 25th Marc (Dezi) Desautels Memorial Blue Knuckle Derby.

READ MORE: The origins of the Blue Knuckle Derby

“It’s gone really well,” said Jeff Carlson, chairman of the derby. “There was lots of fish caught, lots of fish weighed in, lots of fisherman filled the moose hall, and it’s all going to charity and a great cause.”

Seventy-one fish were submitted for the top prize of biggest salmon in the derby. Stephan Kristmanson won the $1,200 top prize after bringing in a 7.828 kg salmon. Norm Shenton took home the $800 second place prize with a 6.31 kg fish while Bill Kristmanson and Tina Ryan each won $500 after bringing in 6.25 kg and 6.19 kg fish for third and fourth place respectively.

There was an initial mix-up with the announcing of the winners as presenter Rodney Proskiw was given the incorrect information for the top three finishers, leaving out Kristmanson’s winning catch. The situation was quickly resolved, however, as Shenton and Bill Kristmanson donated back their winnings, and the Lions Club covered the cost of an extra $500 prize for fourth place.

READ MORE: Big catch highlights 2016 Blue Knuckle Derby

Carlson said that this year’s derby raised approximately $15,000 in ticket sales, raffles and donations, with an additional $15,000 contributed in donations from local business for the door prizes and draws. The Lions Club of Prince Rupert has organized the derby since 2009 with proceeds going to local charities.


matthew.allen@thenorthernview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Canada loses to U.S. in shootout at World Juniors outdoor game

Just Posted

Jingle Rock raises $3,000 for Christmas Appeal

The annual student music concert in Prince Rupert raised money for the Salvation Army

Year in Review: May 2017

A drug raid, end-of-life care upgrades and other Prince Rupert news for May

In Our Opinion: Out with the old

A reflection on industry and CEO giants that left us in 2017 and what to look forward to in 2018

Heart Of Our City — Special delivery

Rotarian Chris Bromley helps drive community change in Prince Rupert

Sports in Review: April 2017

Liam McChesney makes U17 BC team and girls rugby team wins Shield Cup

Salmon Christmas crackers recipe

Prince Rupert retired fisherman Norman Ostrom shares his favourite holiday recipe

Carriers wanted for the Northern View

We have open routes for carriers all over Prince Rupert

Canada loses to U.S. in shootout at World Juniors outdoor game

Kelowna Rockets player Dillon Dubé scores to give him three points in three games

Grit, drive and commitment: B.C.’s most inspirational sports stories of 2017

Overcoming bullying, addiction, injury and more – these athletes gave it their all

Winter feeding best left to wildlife experts

B.C. warns of diet shift dangers for moose, deer, elk, sheep

Car involved in fatal highway accident only had two snow tires: police

Subaru Impreza with two summer tires collided with a van, shutting down Highway 3 for hours: police

PART II: Indigenous language and culture go hand in hand in Prince Rupert classrooms

A multimedia series with videos and photos from children’s Sm’algyax classes on B.C.’s North Coast

Homeless, hurt and harassed

A B.C. city’s most vulnerable speak out about violence and theft on the streets

American Indigenous man has right to hunt in Canada

B.C. court rules Richard Desautel has right to hunt in Canada

Most Read