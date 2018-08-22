The Northern Pacific Cannery Road Race is returning on Sep. 15. (File photo)

13th Cannery Road Race one month away

Northern View takes on scenic half-marathon, 10k, 5k, and 1k kid fun run after a break in 2017

As the summer season passes the halfway mark, Prince Rupert’s running enthusiasts will once again be treated to one of the most scenic competitions of the year.

On Sept. 15, the historic and picturesque North Pacific Cannery will be the site of the 13th annual Northern View Cannery Road Race. The race is making its return after it had to be cancelled last year.

READ MORE: Cannery Road Race returns with success

“It’s exciting, this is one of my favourite half marathons and I was disappointed that it didn’t happen last year,” said event organizer Shannon Lough. “So when Rupert Runners were looking for volunteers to direct the event I thought this was a good opportunity to take it on as an organization with the Northern View crew.”

Participants will have the option of running either a half-marathon, 10-kilometre or 5-kilometre course that will bring them alongside views of the cannery, the Skeena River, Lelu Island and through Port Edward. Those choosing to walk will have either a 10-kilometre or 5-kilometre option along the same route with a 1-kilometre fun run for children — who participate for free.

Lough said the natural features of the run are what make it a treat for the eyes. She added that since the race takes place in August, runners have the bright summer months to prepare and the course won’t leave them with especially fatigued legs.

“It’s an enjoyable route in that you get a little bit of everything, like the rainforest and the Skeena,” she said. “It’s challenging, but it’s not unattainable.”

READ MORE: Rupertites compete in half-marathon Babine mountain race

Following the run, there will be a barbecue on the cannery’s newly restored working dock. Food choices will include meat, fish and veggie options.

Lough said she is hoping to see at least 150 people sign up for the event from across northwest B.C., and stressed that participants sign up early to have their best chance to receive free event T-shirts and tanks.

To sign up, purchase tickets online at Eventbrite or visit the Rupert Runners website to print out an event form.

To volunteer, or to receive more information on the race, contact Shannon Lough at shannon.lough@thenorthernview.com or call 250-624-8088.


shannon.lough@thenorthernview.com
