Isabella Gonzalez-Kaminski

Get to know Duke of Edinburgh’s Award recipient Isabella Gonzalez-Kaminski

Learn more about this passionate advocate for environmental sustainability

Isabella Gonzalez-Kaminski focused her efforts on volunteering to earn the Duke of Edinburgh’s Award this year.

She is a passionate advocate for environmental sustainability and has led numerous community service projects.

“I think a big moment for me would be just seeing other people enjoy the volunteerism as much as I do,” Gonzalez-Kaminski said.

One of her upcoming initiatives is to speak to elementary school students about sustainability practises.

In the past year, she played on her senior basketball team, learned how to drive, conducted polls related invasive plant species in Greater Victoria, and hiked near Shawnigan Lake.

Her advice for others pursuing the award?

“Find a niche, find a field that you know you’re interested in and you will enjoy going to.”

Duke of Edinburgh’s Award recognizes achievement in youth ages 14-24 in four activities: service to the community, development of a skill, physical recreation, and an adventurous journey in nature.

More than 15,000 youth participate in the program in B.C. and Yukon, and are mentored by almost 1,000 volunteers through schools, community centres, and youth organizations.

Click here to learn more about the Duke of Edinburgh’s Award.


baneet.braich@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
VIDEO: What the Duke of Ed youth are all about

Just Posted

Prince Rupert celebrates Indigenous Peoples Day

There was plenty of entertainment on display during the celebrations at Rotary Waterfront Park

Superyacht and mystery passengers spotted sailing into Prince Rupert harbour

El Leon superyacht headed to Juneau, Alaska

Storey’s Excavating takes stand at Ridley Island burn trial, did not review provincial open burn policy

Prince Rupert Port Authority faces four environmental charges for 2017 Ridley Island fire

The inaugural Tears to Hope Relay sets off from Prince Rupert and Smithers, heading to Terrace

Tears to Hope Society hopes to shine a light on missing and murdered women along Highway 16

Incident involving “several dogs” halts Canada Post service on Prince Rupert street

Residents have been temporarily picking up their mail at the Prince Rupert Post Office

VIDEO: Prince Rupert’s Art Sterritt is helping seniors feel at home

Local Indigenous artist working on totem poles for Metlakatla Senior Centre, representing four clans

WEB POLL: Do you think National Indigenous Peoples Day should be a statutory holiday?

Do you think National Indigenous Peoples Day should be a statutory holiday?… Continue reading

In Our Opinion: National Indigenous Day, could it not be a statutory holiday?

National Indigenous Peoples Day held June 21, coincides with the longest day of the year

Deals on paid time off for domestic violence ‘beginning of a wave,’ says expert

Philippines was the first country to pay for domestic-violence leave, starting in 2004

Two more charged in slaying of B.C. teen Bhavkiran Dhesi

Five people, including three from the same family, now facing charges

Rabbits in Vancouver apartment building died of lethal disease: ministry

The disease has previously been found in feral, commercial and pet rabbits in southern B.C.

Vancouver Canucks to induct ex-forward Alex Burrows into ring of honour

The club announced the move Friday before the start of the NHL draft

Canucks pick Russian forward Vasily Podkolzin 10th overall

2019 NHL entry draft ongoing in Vancouver

U.S. West Coast residents asked to lend private beaches for rotting whales amid die-off

So many whales have washed ashore that authorities are running out of space to let them decompose

Most Read