Bryan Maurer of Langley (right) won the Shelter Point Mixology contest with his entry, The sZen Way. (Black Press Media photo)

VIDEO: The winner of the Shelter Point Mixology contest is…

After more than 4,200 entries and 12,000 votes, the winner has been revealed

The winner of the Shelter Point Mixology contest has been revealed.

Bryan Maurer from Langley has won a three-day Vancouver Island getaway with three friends, thanks to his cocktail recipe, The sZen Way.

Bryan and his special guests will experience a stay at the Old House Hotel & Spa, a dinner at Locals Restaurant, a spa experience at Ohspa, a helicopter excursion with 49 North Helicopters, a whale-watching tour with Campbell River Whale Watching Adventure Tours, and a tour of the award-winning Shelter Point Distillery.

The judges selected a shortlist of 12 recipes after receiving more than 4,200 entries. Then, Black Press Media readers voted for their favourite. You can find the Top 12 recipes here.

“I jumped up and yelled and did a little happy dance in the living room,” Bryan told Black Press Media about when he learned he’d won. “It turned that whole day right around.”

His cocktail was inspired by a business he once ran, and he said it’s a nice way to combine “a tasty beverage and relaxation.”

The winner of the random draw is G. Armstrong.

To view the official Shelter Point Mixology recipe book, follow the link here.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Food and Drink

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Just Posted

All Native Basketball: Women’s and Masters Finals all set for Saturday afternoon

Kitamaat vs Hazelton and Hydaburg vs New Aiyansh are the big draws

Northern Health recommends self-quarantine for people returning from Hubei

The healthcare provider said it isn’t neccessary for healthy children to wear face masks

CN blockade taken down as federal, provincial representatives agree to meet with hereditary chiefs

CN blockade taken down as federal, provincial representatives agree to meet with hereditary chiefs

All Native Basketball: Finals matchups start to take shape as title games approach

Two Prince Rupert sides in contention, while two dynasties are on the brink

From one heart to another

Valentine’s day deadly origins

VIDEO: B.C. conservation officers, farmer rescue two elk under collapsed haystack

The conservation officers and farmer were surprised to find more than one elk underneath the haystack

Over a dozen birds found mysteriously dead on rural B.C road

Ministry of Agriculture notified of the strange occurrence on No. 4 Road in Abbotsford

B.C. men arrested after theft of heavy equipment leads to highway blockade

One man surrendered to police while the other was taken into custody the next morning, RCMP say

PHOTOS: Trans Mountain hosts mock oil spill response practice in Kamloops

Practice comes after an excavator accidentally struck the pipeline near Jacko Lake in mid-February

Federal Indigenous services minister meets First Nation at rail blockade

Blockade on Tyendinaga Mohawk territory near Belleville, Ont., is in its 10th day

Canada’s flag was flown for first time 55 years ago today

The flag is used to celebrate wins in sports, honour Canada Day, and flown at half-mast after tragedy

No shirts, no city services: Firefighter calendar too steamy for Ontario officials

The city has never funded the calendars, but has OK’d photoshoots at city-owned properties

CFL teams under the microscope after free agency begins

While some big names remain, here’s what lies ahead leading up to next month’s CFL combine in Toronto

B.C. district to pilot school bus seatbelts

Federal tranportation ministry announces pilot following task force recommendations

Most Read