Sip, share and Win: The Ultimate 3-day Vancouver Island Getaway could be yours

Share the recipe for your favourite cocktail for a chance to win!

What does your dream Vancouver Island vacation look like?

If you’re envisioning thrilling outdoor adventure, agritourism highlights including a unique Island distillery and locally inspired food, plus a luxurious getaway at one of the Island’s most celebrated hotels and spas … you’re in luck!

Submit your recipe to the Shelter Point Distillery Mixology Contest for your chance to win the ultimate three-day Vancouver Island Getaway!

Open to all residents of BC, Yukon and Alberta, the winner and three friends will enjoy a stellar West Coast experience, including three nights at Courtenay’s luxurious Old House Hotel and Spa. You’ll savour locally inspired food from the heart of the Island at Locals Restaurant and be pampered at Ohspa, emerging relaxed, rejuvenated and ready to start your next adventure.

Located in the heart of the Comox Valley, the Old House is the ideal jumping-off point for the rest of your Island adventure, including a VIP tour of Shelter Point Distillery in nearby Oyster River, a whale watching excursion with Campbell River Whale Watching and Adventure Tours and a spectacular helicopter tour over the Valley with 49 North Helicopters.

All this over a 3-day weekend for you and 3 of your favourite people!

The package also includes a flight for four to the Comox Valley, plus a rental car to explore spectacular Vancouver Island during your three-day visit. Alternatively, if driving to the Comox Valley, the winner will receive BC Ferries passes for four.

Here’s how to enter:

  1. Simply upload your favourite cocktail recipe featuring gin, vodka or whisky
  2. Include the list of ingredients
  3. Add a sentence or two of instruction.
  4. Don’t have your own recipe to call upon? Search your favourite cocktail online and share, being sure to include a link to the website where you found it.

Click here to enter the Shelter Point Distillery Mixology Contest. The winner will be drawn in early 2020.

 

Comments are closed

Just Posted

Club Championships and Duffers doled out during busy Prince Rupert golf weekend

Aina Pettersen repeats as women’s Duffers champ, while men’s tournaments go down to the wire

Food drive needs donations from Prince Rupert and Port Edward this weekend

With 30 families volunteering this Thanksgiving, the food drive can cover both municipalities

The Northern View Cannery Road Race: Photos and video

The Northern View’s 2019 Cannery Road Race draws hundreds of runners from Prince Rupert to Terrace

Holkestad’s hold off the competition at Seniors’ Open

Husband and wife duo remain top of the table at Prince Rupert Golf Course

B.C. offers early retirement, training fund for forest workers

Communities eligible for $100,000 for permanent closures

STORY, PHOTOS, VIDEO: Terry Fox’s spirit alive and well in Prince Rupert

Town shows up again in numbers— physically and financially — to push for a cure

B.C. party bus company to be monitored after 40 intoxicated teens found onboard

Police received tip teens and young adults were drinking on party buses and limousines in Surrey

Rick Mercer calls out Conservative candidate in B.C. for fake meme

‘Not true. All fake. Please Stop,’ tweeted Rick Mercer in response

Bear killed in Kimberley after chasing girl, wreaking havoc on town

This particular brown-coloured bear has been the subject of many calls this summer; very food habituated, CO says

Police investigate after intoxicated teens clash with security at B.C. fair

18-year-old woman arrested and RCMP looking at possible assault in Victoria-area fall fair incident

Boy overdosed on illicit anti-anxiety drug found on Kelowna classroom floor, RCMP say

Noah Mills, 8, ingested a pink powdery substance off his Kelowna classroom floor

BC SPCA investigating after three dogs found shot dead in Prince George ditch

The three adult dogs appeared to be well cared for before being found with gunshot wounds, BC SPCA says

Psychiatric assessment ordered for man accused in Salmon Arm church shooting

Lawyer tells court accused was diagnosed with psychosis hours after his arrest

Surrey mom allegedly paid $400,000 for son in U.S. college bribery scam

Xiaoning Sui, 48, was arrested in Spain on Monday night

Most Read