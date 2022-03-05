Vince Ditrich. (Submitted photo)

Vince Ditrich. (Submitted photo)

Today in B.C.: Longtime Spirit of the West drummer turned author Vince Ditrich

Podcast: Musician talks being a kidney transplant recipient, release of his first book

You will find Today in BC podcasts on iTunes, Spotify, Amazon, iHeart and Google podcasts.

On this edition of Today In BC, host Peter McCully chats with Vince Ditrich, a drummer for many years with the legendary rock band Spirit of the West. Ditrich also played with Doug and the Slugs, BTO, Long John Baldry and more. The musician talks about the band, his profound experience of being a kidney transplant recipient, and his new gig as an author having released his first book, The Liquor Vicar.

If you have suggestions or comments, send a voice message to podcast@blackpress.ca you may be part of our audio podcast mailbag segment.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter 

EntertainmentMusicPodcastvancouverisland

Previous story
Today in B.C.: Sharing memories with Valdy, iconic Canadian folksinger

Just Posted

Reneé Morven uses her family experience with schizophrenia and mental illness to help families in need in Prince Rupert and across the Northwest.
Heart of our City: Renee Morven

The Prince Rupert Middle School Storm Grade 8 boys basketball team won at the Northern Junior B Year-End tournament, on Feb. 26. (Supplied photo)
Prince Rupert Storm place third at Northern Junior B Year-End tournament

Former Telkwa mayor Brad Layton, second from left, has been charged with Fentanyl possession after stepping down as mayor in January. (Thom Barker photo)
Former Telkwa mayor charged with Fentanyl possession

Tyson Nguyen won gold at the BC School Sports Wrestling Provincials on Feb. 26. (Photo: Norman Galimski/The Northern View)
Prince Rupert wrestler wins provincial title