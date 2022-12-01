Erin Haluschak and Philip Wolf. (Black Press Media photo)

PODCAST: What does the NFL future look like for Russell Wilson, Aaron Rodgers?

NFL REPORT: Black Press insiders Haluschak, Wolf discuss high-end QBs

You will find Today in B.C. podcasts on iTunes, Spotify, Amazon, iHeart and Google podcasts. More NFL Report podcasts can be found here.

Black Press NFL expert Erin Haluschak and Vancouver Island Daily/PQB News editor Philip Wolf share their thoughts as the NFL season heads into its stretch run.

Discussion includes the Seattle Seahawks and their quest to win the NFC West title, ex-Seattle QB Russell Wilson’s lacklustre performance in Denver, the future for Aaron Rodgers and more.

RELATED: NHL PODCAST: How long will Bruce Boudreau remain head coach of the Vancouver Canucks?

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS: Contact philip.wolf@blackpress.ca or erin.haluschak@comoxvalleyrecord.com.

