PODCAST: NFL continues its ongoing love affair with Taylor Swift

Black Press insiders Erin Haluschak and Philip Wolf. (File photo)

NFL REPORT: Black Press insiders share insights after Week 4

You will find Today in B.C. podcasts on iTunes, Spotify, Amazon, iHeart and Google podcasts.

Black Press NFL expert Erin Haluschak and PQB News/VI Free Daily editor Philip Wolf offer their thoughts after Week 4 of the 2023 season.

Discussion includes a look at the surging 3-1 Seattle Seahawks, the importance of situation for quarterbacks, two AFC East powerhouses and, of course, the NFL’s love affair with singer Taylor Swift.

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS: Contact Erin Haluschak or Philip Wolf.

