Canadian singer-songwriter Shari Ulrich, left, and daughter Julia Graff. (Submitted photo)

Canadian singer-songwriter Shari Ulrich, left, and daughter Julia Graff. (Submitted photo)

PODCAST: Legendary singer-songwriter Shari Ulrich shares music memories

Today in B.C.: Juno Award winner happy to be back on the road

You will find Today in BC podcasts on iTunes, Spotify, Amazon, iHeart and Google podcasts.

Shari Ulrich plays everything with strings and sings like a bird, and has a knack for a attracting great musical partners, Barney Bentall and Tom Taylor just to name a few. She talks about finding her son Mike McGee and more, joining Host Peter McCully in studio.

(By the Grace of Goodbye – Ulrich)

If you have suggestions or comments, send a voice message to podcast@blackpress.ca you may be part of our audio podcast mailbag segment.

LISTEN: Longtime Spirit of the West drummer turned author Vince Ditrich

LISTEN: Just sit right back and you’ll hear a tale – of the iconic SS Minnow

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter 

MusicPodcasts

Previous story
PODCAST: Just sit right back and you’ll hear a tale – of the iconic SS Minnow

Just Posted

Paityn Dixon 12, Hannah Jackson 11, Cheyanne Easingwood 9, Ainsley Smithanik 9, of the Prince Rupert Skating Club all attended a provincial competition in Kelowna March 4-6, the first time in almost 10 years for the club. (Photo: supplied)
Prince Rupert skaters jump forward in provincial competition

Prince Rupert Lions Club donated $5,000 to the Oldfield Creek Salmon Hatchery on March 7. The funds will assist the hatchery with debris removal from the damaged creek and stewardship programs. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Prince Rupert Lions Clubs donates $15,500 to community

Coastal GasLink pipeline near Parsnip River crossing in northern B.C., February 2022. The project has used trenchless tunnel boring to cross the Salmon and Parsnip Rivers. Its crossing of the Morice River near Houston has been a target of vandalism and roadblocks. (Coastal GasLink photo)
B.C. Indigenous partners to become part owners of Coastal GasLink

Iryna Levkovytska, a Prince Rupert Nurse flew to Poland to assist her family in Ukraine on March 7, is pictured in an older photo with her sister Kateryna Tiurina. A Freefunder campaign has been established for medical and safety supplies and to assist with bringing her family to Canada. (Photo: supplied)
To Ukraine with heart – funding campaign for Prince Rupert couple headed to warzone