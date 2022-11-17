Erin Haluschak and Philip Wolf. (Black Press Media photo)

Erin Haluschak and Philip Wolf. (Black Press Media photo)

PODCAST: Black Press insiders Haluschak, Wolf talk 2022 NFL season second half

NFL REPORT: Discussion includes Tom Brady talking about playing in the CFL

Black Press NFL expert Erin Haluschak and Vancouver Island Daily/PQB News editor Philip Wolf share their thoughts as the NFL season progresses through its second half.

Discussion includes surprise teams – good and bad – a possible contract extension for Geno Smith of the Seattle Seahawks, B.C. Lions QB Nathan Rourke’s quest for an NFL gig, thoughts on Tom Brady ever coming to the CFL and some bonus Grey Cup predictions.

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS: Contact Erin Haluschak or Philip Wolf.

