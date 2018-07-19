What’s your favourite part of the new Rushbrook Trail?

The Northern View asked Rupertites how they felt about the new Rushbrook Trail

Rushbrook Trail officially open


Bill Sutherland - It’s flat and not mucky

Chris Morrison - It’s beautiful and there are tons of berries and the bridges are beautiful

David Anderson - Our friend can probably come out here on his wheelchair

Mary Allen - All of it. They did a wonderful job.

