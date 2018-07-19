What’s your favourite part of the new Rushbrook Trail?

matthew.allen@thenorthernview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter
The Northern View asked Rupertites how they felt about the new Rushbrook Trail
matthew.allen@thenorthernview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter
Prince Rupert RCMP used specialized tactics to apprehend the man wanted for assault with a weapon
Ridley Terminals Inc. shipments out of Prince Rupert increased by 90 per cent in 2017
Prince Rupert fire crews responded to smoke near Roosevelt Elementary School on July 17
The 10-month program will focus on enhancing jewellery, sculpture and marketing skills
Transition Prince Rupert lays foundation for shared edible garden on Overlook
Contact The Northern View today to find out how you can become a part of our team
Check out a list of up-to-date information on blazes happening within the Kamloops Wildfire Centre.
They drove Corvettes, mastered falconry basics, and ate blueberry pie in the Cowichan Valley
The bear got a bit too close for comfort along the Elaho River near Squamish
An evacuation alert has been issued by the Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako… Continue reading
A plan is in place to produce 10-year plans designed to turn around sagging attendance figures
Book launch for John La Greca’s Homeless Memorial is at Vernon’s Gallery Vertigo July 21.
Two men, aged 27 and 19, have been charged with assault in the incident
The Northern View asked Rupertites how they felt about the new Rushbrook Trail