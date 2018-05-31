What’s been your favourite part about performing with Ring System Music Studio?

newsroom@thenorthernview.com
Northern View asked singers and musicians about the annual Rock Stock gig at the Lester Centre
Entangled deer, dumped bear carcass, geese and why Prince Rupert needs its own Conservation Officer
One chinook salmon a day for recreational anglers until the end of July to support conservation
Weed gibe works into Skeena-Bulkley Valley MP’s debate with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau
Kelli Clifton, a Tsimshian artist in Prince Rupert, was a mentor to one of the young artists
Award winning actress Chelsea Stamp-Vincent talks about the Harbour Theatre production of Killer Joe
Almost 400 accidents since 2013 reported to BC Hydro, due to misconceptions and lack of safety
The Washington Capitals beat the Vegas Golden Knights 3-2 Wednesday night to even Stanley Cup final 1-1
A post fire cleanup uncovered a buried treasure that’s now at the centre of a transatlantic debate over a little-known piece of basketball lore
Transportation Safety Board to release findings on sunken tugboat off B.C. coast
U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross says new tariffs on steel and aluminum in effect as of midnight tonight.
Attempt to remove goose from Detroit Tigers game ends in chaos and hilarious video
There will be 2,400 athletes, 400 coaches, and countless supporters in Langley this weekend.
National Zero Waste Council says consumers are confused about what best-before
Darrell Oike is a fishing columnist based in Haida Gwaii on halibut, chinook and rockfish