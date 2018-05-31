What’s been your favourite part about performing with Ring System Music Studio?

Northern View asked singers and musicians about the annual Rock Stock gig at the Lester Centre

Emily Mair - “I was able to become a better musician each year”

Hannah Wittchen - “Everything. It’s made me a better person, musician and I’ve made friends that I’ll have forever.”

Isabelle Gray - “It’s a big confidence booster being on a stage and in front of people, and it’s helped with my social skills.”

Zach Miller - “It’s always helped me playing music and my guitar.”

