What’s an important issue for you in this year’s municipal election?

Streeter of the week question on voter issues for upcoming municipal elections
Prince Rupert School District 52 candidates meet at Javadotcup at 7 p.m. for a public forum Oct. 11
A three-part series that investigates the shrinking retail sector on the North Coast of B.C.
October 2016 spill in the Seaforth Channel along the central coast near Bella Bella, irreparably damaged their marine harvesting areas, group says.
The Northern View is looking for newspaper carriers in Prince Rupert, join our team today
The U.S. Customs and Border Protection reversed its earlier statement saying those in cannabis industry will be free to cross the border so long as the reason is unrelated to work
Police in Prince George say they have investigated, talked to stakeholders, and don’t believe criminal activity involved
LandlordBC says roughly 1,000 landlords have signed up, but that’s ‘nowhere near what we’d like it to be’
Only Nova Scotia had a higher percentage of people reported to have used cannabis in the past three months
Impacts of mortgage stress tests are still being felt
The vehicle Kaden was travelling in was pulled into the river in late February when the driver did not stop for a road closure sign, and the toddler was lost in the water
Allan Shyback was convicted last year of manslaughter and indignity to a body in the 2012 death of Lisa Mitchell in the couple’s Calgary home
Photoshoot at McNab’s Corn Maze goes viral around the world
Rundown of support, opposition and what $40-billion LNG investment means for BC and Bulkley Valley.
The blast Tuesday evening shut down the Enbridge natural gas pipeline about 600 miles northeast of Vancouver.
Entry to the program will remain only for military personnel
A family finally has closure after a plane missing since 1987 was discovered in the Clearwater B.C.