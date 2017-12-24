The Northern View weekly streeter on what Rupertites think about the Rupert Rampage

Attendance at Prince Rupert Rampage games has been in steady decline since the team was formed in the 2009-2010 season. We asked Rupertites what could be done to put more fans in the stands.

What should be done to raise attendance at Rampage games?

Stephen Joseph “I think winning and scoring goals would help.”

Vinh Singthong “Renovating the seats. They’ve been there since we were young.”

Matthew Gosse “Maybe more hype about the games and advertising.”