What questions do you have about the city’s proposed marijuana laws/boundaries?

READ MORE: Up to 20 cannabis stores possible in Prince Rupert
newsroom@thenorthernview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter
Streeter of the Week: Prince Rupert asked about cannabis rules and regulations
READ MORE: Up to 20 cannabis stores possible in Prince Rupert
newsroom@thenorthernview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter
New Mills Memorial project in $400 million range
Tim Van Horn has travelled more than 250,000 kilometres gathering photos for a Canadian Mosaic
B.C. First Nation corporation has created 220 jobs in the region and $9.6-million in wages
Suspect and seven other individuals believed involved located on Haida Gwaii
Chance to win two tickets to “Laughing for a Cause” comedy show in Prince Rupert
The Northern View is looking for newspaper carriers in Prince Rupert, join our team today
Special adviser to Speaker Darryl Plecas has long past with Abbotsford politician
House leaders told Darryl Plecas that was inappropriate, Mary Polak says
The by-elections will be called in early February
Guido Amsel sent letter bombs to his ex-wife and two law firms
Former students are coming forward with their own experiences of bullying and harassment at the school
National board has concerns about B.C. gangster’s statutory release from prison
Gitxsan artist, Shar Wilson pitched her clothing company, Finawear to the popular show in the spring
Honey wine is the world’s oldest alcoholic drink
Gitxsan artist, Shar Wilson pitched her clothing company, Finawear to the popular show in the spring
How a mistake turned into a memory for a Japanese family and Prince Rupert residents
The by-elections will be called in early February
Rose Ciotoli can’t imagine teaching anywhere but Prince Rupert
Students Julius Watts and brothers Kai and Kohen Chan represented at Masters Cup
Opinion on the small-town bias and how it affects athletes everywhere