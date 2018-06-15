What is your favourite part of Seafest?

During the 40th annual Seafest, the Northern View asked kids their opinion

“Mine is everything.” Abby Touchet

“I like when I danced in the parade.” Jenaya Cruz

“Going in the parade. I was in the 1925 firetruck.” Joeseph Kristoff

”I like everything, too.” Nena Pedersen

