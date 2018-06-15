What is your favourite part of Seafest?

newsroom@thenorthernview.com
During the 40th annual Seafest, the Northern View asked kids their opinion
With no curb-side pick up recycling in Prince Rupert, one young boy found his niche
Drew Fudger is bringing the game of golf to Prince Rupert’s Special Olympics athletes
School District 52’s internet and network was upgraded for easier access
Smithers Brewing Company will have eight styles of beer such as strawberry rhubarb on tap at launch.
Cruise ship season is upon us, and special guests talk about the upcoming Bushwacker dinner
Regulations take away choice of the consumer, says MLA
Death of young Penticton man catalyst to work towards becoming alcohol and drug free reserve
Hall of Fame removes Gruber from weekend events due to “inappropriate behaviour”
The Tahltan First Nation will receive a $7-million annual share of the… Continue reading
Thousands of people across Canada are going Plaid for Dad this Father’s Day weekend
Changes come as regulator looks to protect consumers, officials say
Arts and culture minister Lisa Beare announced $175,000 in funding at Women on Top conference
With cancer treatment set to begin, Chilliwack Progress reporter Jessica Peters has a few words of advice.