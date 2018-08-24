WEBPOLL: Do you think the pop-up fair is a step in the right direction for Redesign Rupert?

newsroom@thenorthernview.com
Aug. 24 pop-up fair will transform a section of Prince Rupert into a market
Phase 2 involves creating strategies to implement feedback collect from community
Northern Health say the results of the Prince Rupert Hospital water study not due until fall
The Postmen have been delivering donated items to evacuation centres for those hit hardest by fires
Leverkusen Express, a container ship with 13,200 TEU capacity, to call on Fairview Terminal
Travis McNeice gives a preview of the upcoming Rupert Rampage hockey season
Vote online or at the Prince Rupert office before noon on Sept. 7
Chandler Stephenson, a forward with the Washington Capitals, promised to bring the Cup to Humboldt
Esports has ballooned in popularity in recent years, drawing fans, professional video game players
Police in Sudbury, Ont., and Gatineau, Que., say parents should be warning their children
A Vancouver Island man driving through the Okanagan found a wallet with a lot of money in it
Eighteen women have been murdered or have disappeared along Highway 16 and its feeder routes since the 1970s
Kim Rogelstad has been missing since May 2007, last seen in the Coquitlam area
He showcased a world of champagne wishes and caviar dreams in the 80’s and 90’s
Over 18,000 specimens from heritage site outside Cache Creek, B.C. will lead to new scientific discoveries
Fraser Health Authority is hosting an overdose response demonstration on its Facebook page
Police believe the body found around 10 kilometres north of Boston Bar was not a random act
Local governments face enforcement costs, pressure on farmland
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau held a press conference Thursday to close a cabinet retreat in Nanaimo
Goalie Rich Zecchel is still frightened to fly and recalls the crash-landing of a DC-3 in a field.