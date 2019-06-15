WEB POLL: Would you like to see another mural go up where Zorba’s Taverna’s old one used to be?

The iconic quirky mural from Prince Rupert’s Greek restaurant was painted over this week
Boris, Ben, Boomboom, and Bella were found two days after their home was set ablaze
Prince Rupert community members are welcome to come browse or donate stuff for sale
Kaien Island Trail Soceity and volunteers are keeping Prince Rupert’s trails clean
School District 52 seeks to replace Prince Rupert Middle School and Conrad Elementary
Bird nest sighting by the wharf on Watson Island, Prince Rupert
Prince Rupert’s Pacific Inn sustained water damage in the basement and smoke on ground floor
Still no closure for Ramona Wilson’s family 25 years later
Flying marathon will benefit low income Canadians needing flights for medical treatment
Students using the provincial tuition waiver program will soon be able to form a community at KPU
Divide riders looking strong as they finish first leg of 4160 km race
Hired a lawyer to file a civil claim? Those are published online
An arbitator ruled that Tim Wesman’s phone usage was a “a reckless disregard for public safety”
RCMP have released no new information since the June 8, 2019 homicide
For angler who landed the exceptionally large sturgeon it was an ‘incredible dream come true’
Andrew Wilkinson warns of regulatory overload by John Horgan’s NDP
Number of bear complaints and bears killed rose sharply during same period