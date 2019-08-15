(Black Press file photo)

WEB POLL: Who are you thinking of voting for in the upcoming federal elections?

Voting is a duty… even with our web polls!

With the elections around the corner, have you made your decision yet?


READ MORE:

Conservatives: Kitimat resident, Claire Rattée, is Conservative choice for fall election

NDP: Bachrach nominated by NDP for federal election

Green Party: Mike Sawyer announced as Green candidate for Skeena-Bulkley Valley

Liberals: Liberals acclaim former Fort St. James councillor as Skeena-Bulkley Valley candidate

PPC: People’s Party of Canada chooses B.C. women as its first candidates

CHP: Christian Heritage Party chose federal leader Rod Taylor as its 2019 federal election candidate

Opinion: COCULLO: “What does it matter if the NDP always win the riding?” Here’s why it matters.

