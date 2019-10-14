WEB POLL: What do you hope to see in the old Dairy Queen building?

With repairs underway, what would you like to see in Prince Rupert’s renovated space?

Northern Savings Credit Union has purchased the old Dairy Queen building at the corner of McBride and Third Avenue West. (Matthew Allen / The Northern View)



What do you hope to see in the old Dairy Queen building?

