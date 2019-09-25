WEB POLL: What are the 3 most important issues for you in the federal election?

The Northern View
With the federal elections coming up, we want to know what matters to Prince Rupert
Route 60 is stopping service to North Pacific Cannery until the summer
Tyler Stene is the winner of a PGA of B.C. award for his work growing the game in Prince Rupert
Tourism company wants to enact experiences more in line with Haida values
Weir scores natural hat trick to take Rampage to first victory of CIHL season
Sotheby’s calls for gradual, tenuous recovery for top-tier market through fall
Maxime Bernier spoke at Surrey Board of Trade event inside Guildford hotel Wednesday
Les Jensen is recovering after being struck with rare autoimmune disease
Angela Veltri said she found a metal blade in a pack of Welch’s Fruit Snacks
Annual survey suggests unsafe driving continues to put kids in danger
Pitt Meadows-Maple Ridge candidate Dan Ruimy has defended Trudeau
Kamloops police targeted bicycle thefts in the city and arrested eight men
B.C.’s appeals court had sided with the Plastic Bag Association
Tourism company wants to enact experiences more in line with Haida values
Tyler Stene is the winner of a PGA of B.C. award for his work growing the game in Prince Rupert
Up to 15 cm of snow is expected to fall in the mountains starting Wednesday night
Police believe the boy had wandered away from his home
Scheer offers tax credit for green home renovation, and Jagmeet Singh pledged electric buses
Canada and the Iroquois Nationals await the winners
Those in the top one per cent saw average income growth in 2017 of 8.5 per cent to $477,700