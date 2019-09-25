WEB POLL: What are the 3 most important issues for you in the federal election?

With the federal elections coming up, we want to know what matters to Prince Rupert

Skeena-Bulkley Valley 2019 federal election candidates (left to right, top to bottom): Nathan Cullen (NDP), Danny Nunes (Independent), Rod Taylor (Christian Heritage), Dave Birdi (Liberal), Merv Ritchie (Independent), Michael Sawyer (Green), Claire Ratée (Conservative) and Jody Craven (People’s Party). (The Northern View file photo)



What are the 3 most important issues for you in the federal election?

