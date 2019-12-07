WEB POLL: Is hockey part of your identity as a Canadian?

Prince Rupert is Hometown Hockey! Is the sport part of your national identity?

Ice Demons’ Jordan Sheasgreen rams Rampage assistant captain Tyler Ostrom into the boards. (Jenna Cocullo / The Northern View)



Is hockey part of your identity as a Canadian?

HOMETOWN HOCKEY SCHEDULE: Prince Rupert is Hometown Hockey and here’s everything you need to know

READ MORE: Hometown Hockey make stop at Prince Rupert Middle School

READ MORE: Prince Rupert wooed by Hometown Hockey, going over the top to answer the call

Like the The Northern View on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

