WEB POLL: Do you want Quick and Daring to come back for Seafest 2019?

The Quick and Daring during Seafest in June 2016 may be the last time the event is launched from the now blocked off beach. (Shannon Lough / The Northern View)

For the 40th annual Seafest in Prince Rupert, many new and old traditions will keep Prince Rupert busy all weekend. But the popular Quick and Daring race will not brave the waters this year, after no one came forward to sponsor the event.



Do you want the Quick and Daring to come back for Seafest 2019?