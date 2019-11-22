WEB POLL: Do you think the federal government should step in to end the CN strike?

Jenna Cocullo | Journalist
Jenna Cocullo
Long hours, fatigue and what they consider dangerous working conditions top of mind for workers
The Indo Canadian Sikh Association of Prince Rupert will be celebrating their first Sikh Guru
The Prince Rupert Rotary club received $85K in donations and made $60k back in revenues
More reasons to spend your shopping dollars locally
Online guide to all the items up for bid before Monday’s live auction
Lawyers make closing arguments in a Port Alberni case about the Indigenous cultural practice
Master Cpl. Joshua Alexander, with the 407 Maritime Patrol Squadron, facing two drug related charges
Create an emergency kit, BC Hydro says, and report all outages or downed lines
Lead author Rhiannon Moore says she wasn’t expecting to see so many microplastics so far north
More patients are being diagnosed with Alzheimer’s at an earlier age
Assaults the main contributing factor to rise in ranking
Garry Reece Sr. will be replacing John Helin as band mayor
Live music and food were 2019’s new arrivals at the popular event
The Prince Rupert Rotary club received $85K in donations and made $60k back in revenues
More reasons to spend your shopping dollars locally
Dino Lab Inc. is excavating the fossilized remains of a Triceratops prosus
Employees say long, unpredictable hours are a public safety concern