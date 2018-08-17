WEB POLL: Do you think the City of Prince Rupert is business friendly?

newsroom@thenorthernview.com
Given the number of closures, is the city unfriendly to business?
Fisherman transferred to Haida Gwaii Hospital after fall on Aug. 14
68kg ammonia tank was being stored improperly in a shipping container outside the arena
How did a 68kg cylinder of ammonia remain unseen after multiple audits and assessments
Salvaged wood from chopped sakura trees is being crafted into taiko drum sticks
Prince Rupert donations of food, water and toilet paper to be delivered to Burns Lake first
From the Prince Rupert Golf Club, catch up on sports, entertainment and news highlights
Vote online or at the Prince Rupert office before noon on Sept. 7
The explosives are on a Fraser Lake property that has been placed under an evacuation order
Next session is in Portland in October
Untimely death of woodpecker causes power outage in Cawston
Warning was issued for 583-square-kilometre blaze that has charred Fraser Lake to Fort St. James
Judge Monica McParland won’t pull herself off of case.
Fair reps investigate after Vancouver Humane Society pics show shocking device at bullriding event
The rest of the province also dealing with thick haze as smoky skies continue
