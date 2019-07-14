(THE NEWS/files)

WEB POLL: Would you like to see ride hailing services come to Kaien Island?

ICBC insurance category for ride hailing vehicles set for September


The Northern View

COCULLO: Want volunteers? Get the word out

Prince Rupert pair recipients of B.C. Community Achievement Awards

Nancy and Gunther Golinia recognized for lifelong pursuit helping local wildlife

Programs prove popular at local library

Total number of members at Prince Rupert Library drops however

Prince Rupert swimming cohort shines in Winnipeg

Swim Club places 13th out of 33 clubs at ManSask event

Terrace Friendship Centre awarded $200,000 for MMIWG project

Project brings together Northwest communities to create long-term change, says executive director

Prince Rupert girls feature on a team of their own

Northwest softball team ready to take the field at provincials

What’s new at the North Pacific Cannery?

Japenese bunk open to the public, machines on the move, new exhibits to be unveiled

Gasoline companies to speak at public inquiry into B.C. pump prices

Premier John Horgan ordered the inquiry in May when prices at the pump reached $1.70 a litre

When the hospital becomes home: B.C. girl, 7, has spent a third of her life in pediatric unit

Mother grateful for the care her daughter received at VGH Pediatric Intensive Care Unit

B.C. woman jailed for child pornography after sharing photos of grandchildren online

Grandma sentenced to 14 months behind bars for concerning and explicit online chats with stranger

Loved ones of Somali-Canadian journalist Hodan Nalayeh mourn after terrorist attack

She moved back to Somalia last year in an effort to tell positive stories of her home country

Marathon votes, high stress work is going to kill someone, say some MPs

Some resort to wearing diapers to help get them through all-night votes

Concerns mount over ‘criminalization’ of detained migrants in Canada

The agency decided all officers working in these centres must be outfitted in protective and defensive equipment

Trudeau stresses balancing economy, environment during brief Stampede visit

The prime minister took aim at his conservative opponents in his remarks

